52 Apartments for rent in Horn Lake, MS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Horn Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1277 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 1 mile of Horn Lake

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5437 Bradley Dr
5437 Bradley Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1392 sqft
5437 Bradley Dr, Southaven, MS - Check out this cute home. 3 bedrooms 2 baths, engineered hardwood floors in the living and master. Built in book shelves. Kitchen with eat in area, ceramic tile. 2 car garage. Backyard with privacy fence.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6520 Forrest Grove
6520 Forest Grove Lane, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
6520 Forrest Grove Available 05/16/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LAKE VIEWS! - Beautiful home located in Walls. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Two car garage, enjoyable size sun room and fenced in backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8082 Whitebrook
8082 Whitebrook Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
8082 Whitebrook Dr, Southaven, MS - Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, nice counter tops, glass tile back splash, pantry, canopy style vent hood, dishwasher and a breakfast bar great for entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3855 Down River Dr
3855 Down River Dr, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1500 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home located in Southaven, Mississippi is a must-see! Here you will find a spacious layout, lots of natural light, luxury touches throughout, a 2-car garage, and more... all within a great neighborhood.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6608 Lake Forest Drive
6608 Lake Forest Drive, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2400 sqft
6608 Lake Forest Drive Available 07/24/20 Beautiful, in ground pool! - Come checkout this beautiful home on the water with spectacular lake views.
Results within 5 miles of Horn Lake
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$860
1460 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 08:50pm
7 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$735
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1623 Sarah Ann Drive West
1623 Sarah Ann Drive West, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1641 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
7878 Tucker Drive
7878 Tucker Drive, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2003 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
834 Red Leaf Ln
834 Red Leaf Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$825
1043 sqft
Large three bedroom one bath house. Separate living roon and dining room. Single car garage with extra storage and a fenced backyard. Located close to schools shopping and entertainment.Large fenced in back yard. Don't miss out on this one.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Whitehaven View
5589 Lochinvar Road
5589 Lochinvar Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1130 sqft
Recently renovated 3Br/ 1Ba in the Whitehaven View Subdivision! Fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout, eat in kitchen, and 1 car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
4151 Faronia Road - 1
4151 Faronia Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
950 sqft
Perfect location in Whitehaven. On the bus line and close to everything including Elvis Presley Drive, Graceland, Schools and Hospital. Property has locked gated entry as well as locked vestibules.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
4157 Faronia Road - 3
4157 Faronia Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
950 sqft
Perfect location in Whitehaven. On the bus line and close to everything including Elvis Presley Drive, Graceland, Schools and Hospital. Property has locked gated entry as well as locked vestibules.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
1053 Whitaker #13
1053 Whitaker Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$450
750 sqft
• 12-month lease (with month to month option) • Cable or Satellite Available • Range • 2 bedrooms • Refrigerator • Wireless Internet Available • Central Air Conditioning • Carpeting • Window Coverings • Housekeeping • On-site Maintenance • On-site

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
1033 Whitaker #4
1033 Whitaker Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$450
750 sqft
• 12-month lease (with month to month option) • Cable or Satellite Available • Range • 2 bedrooms • Refrigerator • Wireless Internet Available • Central Air Conditioning • Carpeting • Window Coverings • Housekeeping • On-site Maintenance • On-site

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
1087 Whitaker Rd #4
1087 Whitaker Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
850 sqft
NO CREDIT CHECK!! NO DEPOSIT!! SECOND CHANCE PROGRAM!! We have very spacious two bedroom apartments. On-Site Laundry Facilities, 24 Hour Courtesy Staff, Surveillance Cameras, All Appliances Included, Walk-in Closets, Close to Public Transportation.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5729 Deer Ridge Drive
5729 Deer Ridge Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1792 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/329717 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 15

Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
1 Unit Available
5716 Hunters Chase Drive
5716 Hunters Chase Drive, Southaven, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1805 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME. THE GREAT ROOM IS SPACIOUS WITH VAULTED CEILING AND A CORNER GAS FIREPLACE. THE KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF COUNTER AND CABINET SPACE PLUS A WRAP AROUND BAR THAT LOOKS INTO THE GREAT ROOM.

1 of 29

Last updated December 7 at 02:56pm
1 Unit Available
591 Cypress Drive
591 Cypress Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1614 sqft
Coming Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon, 1/29/2019. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb.

1 of 16

Last updated December 10 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
Whitehaven View
1265 Winfield Road
1265 Winfield Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$815
1377 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,377 sf home is located in Memphis, TN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and detached garage.

1 of 11

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Red Oaks
4898 Childs Drive
4898 Childs Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1562 sqft
Non-Qualifying Lease Option to Purchase - $1500 Option Money & $850 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing- This single family home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
807 Magnolia Lane
807 Magnolia Ln, Southaven, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2122 sqft
Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
790 Clarington Dr
790 Clarington Drive, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1363 sqft
790 Clarington Drive, Southaven MS - Spacious three bedroom, two bath with huge living area! Crisp white cabinets with lots of cabinet and counter space. Beautiful harth fireplace in greatroom and very nice flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Horn Lake, MS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Horn Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

