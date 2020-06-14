Apartment List
/
MS
/
horn lake
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Horn Lake, MS with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Horn Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1277 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
5118 Caroline Dr
5118 Caroline Drive, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1180 sqft
Simple Living! This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom that comes with hardwood floors, tiles, new paint, washer and dryer hook-ups, and carport for 1 car.
Results within 1 mile of Horn Lake

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5447 Remington Cove
5447 Remington Cove, Southaven, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1207 sqft
5447 Remington Cv. - Beautiful Southaven Home + Self Tour Through Rently+ Renovated Home, Must See!!! - Charming 2 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Southaven is now available for rent.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6520 Forrest Grove
6520 Forest Grove Lane, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
6520 Forrest Grove Available 05/16/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LAKE VIEWS! - Beautiful home located in Walls. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Two car garage, enjoyable size sun room and fenced in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Horn Lake
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:10pm
7 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$735
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
727 Crescent Ave.
727 Crescent Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1286 sqft
Very Nice Home in Whitehaven - This is a three bedroom one and a half bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a large living room with a great sized kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated December 10 at 11:49pm
Whitehaven View
1 Unit Available
1265 Winfield Road
1265 Winfield Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$815
1377 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,377 sf home is located in Memphis, TN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and detached garage.

1 of 11

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Red Oaks
1 Unit Available
4898 Childs Drive
4898 Childs Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1562 sqft
Non-Qualifying Lease Option to Purchase - $1500 Option Money & $850 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing- This single family home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Horn Lake
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
El Dorado
2743 Ketchum Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
728 sqft
El Dorado invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. El Dorado provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Memphis, TN.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Concerned Citizens Network System, Inc
3 Units Available
Longview Gardens
1726 S Orleans St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$490
788 sqft
Come see us today!! Discover the thrill, excitement and glee of living in Longview Gardens Apartments. Longview Gardens is located in the South Memphis area just 5 minutes south of Downtown Memphis.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
193 1st. St.
193 1st Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Best Looking House on Street - Property Id: 295513 Beautifully landscaped property with relaxing porch and located minutes from downtown Memphis, Stax Studios, Southgate Shopping Center, schools and park.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8783 Lezlarken Lane
8783 Lezlarken Lane, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2225 sqft
Now Leasing a Brand New 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch at Stateline - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6283 Darwood Drive
6283 Darwood Drive, Olive Branch, MS
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2214 sqft
Now Leasing a Brand New 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch At Stateline - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bethel Grove
1 Unit Available
2526 Malone Ave
2526 Malone Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrm House Airport/Bethel Grove SECT 8 accepted - Property Id: 286319 3 Bedrm 2 Bath Hardwood Floors AND Tile floors. Decorative tiles in kitchen. MOVE IN READY. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6321 Darwood Drive
6321 Darwood Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2225 sqft
Now Leasing a Brand New 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch at Stateline - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6708 Jessie Hoyt
6708 Jesse Hays Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2360 sqft
Now leasing a 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Flex Space In Olive Branch- Great Schools - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Colonial Willow
1 Unit Available
1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis
1740 Merrycrest Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$875
1338 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME FOR RENT IN EAST MEMPHIS - This beautiful home is not far from a bunch of restaurants and retail, I-240, and the University of Memphis.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Oakhaven
1 Unit Available
4453 Sumners Wells Rd.
4453 Sumners Wells Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$625
Newly Rehabbed Duplex at Tchulahoma & E. Shelby Dr.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Parkway Village
1 Unit Available
3382 Castleman St.
3382 Castleman Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1391 sqft
Very Nice Newly Rehabbed Home in Parkway Village - This is a very spacious three bedroom two full bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a nice open living room which does have a fireplace and separate dining room.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1364 Gleason Ave.
1364 Gleason Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$475
504 sqft
Cute Duplex off 51 & S. Parkway - This is a one bedroom one bathroom duplex that has been freshly painted throughout. There are nice wood floors throughout the property as well with a great sized living room and nice sized bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated April 1 at 05:56am
Oakhaven
1 Unit Available
3238 Kenland Drive
3238 Kenland Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1014 sqft
3238 Kenland Dr. - Turn key ready + Self Tour Through Rently+ Renovated Home - Charming 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath home located in Memphis is now available for rent. The entry leads into the large living room area with lovely hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated March 5 at 01:51pm
Castalia
1 Unit Available
2273 Longstreet Dr
2273 Longstreet Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$550
737 sqft
A nice 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex. Built in 1947 and has and area of 737.00 Sq Ft. It has fresh paint in neutral colors, pretty hardwood floors. Perfect location for your family. It has schools like Melrose High, Aspire Hanley.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Prospect Park - Rayner - Eloise
1 Unit Available
1533 E Dempster Ave
1533 East Dempster Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$775
855 sqft
3BR 1B hardwood floors/South Memphis home near 3 schools
City Guide for Horn Lake, MS

Love sports, but not too keen on playing them? Horn Lake is where Garry Parish, famous sports columnist, calls home so you'll be in good company.

Just south of the Tennessee border near Memphis is Horn Lake, a small but populated suburban town offering more quiet living than in the big city. Horn Lakes motto is "The Doorway to Mississippi" thats because its literally the first place that people from Memphis and even Missouri and Arkansas enter when theyre coming into the state. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Horn Lake, MS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Horn Lake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Horn Lake 1 BedroomsHorn Lake 2 BedroomsHorn Lake 3 BedroomsHorn Lake Apartments under $900
Horn Lake Apartments with BalconyHorn Lake Apartments with GarageHorn Lake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Horn Lake Apartments with ParkingHorn Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsHorn Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSArlington, TNSouthaven, MS
Lakeland, TNOakland, TNMillington, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College