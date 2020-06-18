All apartments in Horn Lake
Last updated June 19 2019 at 4:23 AM

5757 Iroquois Dr

5757 Iroquois Drive · (901) 295-0789
Location

5757 Iroquois Drive, Horn Lake, MS 38637

Price and availability

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/36ce4ee03d ---- Welcome home to this cute 3 bed, 1.5 bath in Horn Lake!

This 1,490 sq ft home has all new flooring and paint. Open concept kitchen, dining, and living space is perfect for entertaining. Fenced in backyard, covered porch!

This home will go quickly! Apply Today! For questions, please call (901) 641-3200 or contact Jennifer Roberson at leasing.memphis@homeriver.com for leasing questions.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $975.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $150.00
? Holding Fee of $825.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Refundable Security Deposit $825.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount.

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $250.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee and a $25 monthly pet rent will be charged per pet.
We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 975 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Square Footage: 1490 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/4/30 House Number: 5757 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Breakfast Nook Filter Easy Program Fridge Not Included Washer/Dryer Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5757 Iroquois Dr have any available units?
5757 Iroquois Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horn Lake, MS.
How much is rent in Horn Lake, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Horn Lake Rent Report.
What amenities does 5757 Iroquois Dr have?
Some of 5757 Iroquois Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5757 Iroquois Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5757 Iroquois Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5757 Iroquois Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5757 Iroquois Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5757 Iroquois Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5757 Iroquois Dr does offer parking.
Does 5757 Iroquois Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5757 Iroquois Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5757 Iroquois Dr have a pool?
No, 5757 Iroquois Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5757 Iroquois Dr have accessible units?
No, 5757 Iroquois Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5757 Iroquois Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5757 Iroquois Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
