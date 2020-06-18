5757 Iroquois Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/36ce4ee03d ---- Welcome home to this cute 3 bed, 1.5 bath in Horn Lake!



This 1,490 sq ft home has all new flooring and paint. Open concept kitchen, dining, and living space is perfect for entertaining. Fenced in backyard, covered porch!



This home will go quickly! Apply Today! For questions, please call (901) 641-3200 or contact Jennifer Roberson at leasing.memphis@homeriver.com for leasing questions.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $975.00 breaks down as follows:

? Non-refundable administrative fee of $150.00

? Holding Fee of $825.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Refundable Security Deposit $825.00

o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount.



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $250.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee and a $25 monthly pet rent will be charged per pet.

We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 975 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Square Footage: 1490 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/4/30 House Number: 5757 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Breakfast Nook Filter Easy Program Fridge Not Included Washer/Dryer Not Included