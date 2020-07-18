All apartments in Horn Lake
Find more places like 3016 Mayfair.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horn Lake, MS
/
3016 Mayfair
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

3016 Mayfair

3016 Mayfair Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horn Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $900
See all

Location

3016 Mayfair Drive, Horn Lake, MS 38637

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3016 Mayfair Available 07/15/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for Rent! - To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.

***Our website is fully up-to-date, if you are seeing this property on another website other than northmshomes.com, it is no longer available.***

Rental Requirements:
~Monthly income must be 3x the rent amount
~We do not require a specific credit score, but will review auto loan payment history, any past judgments for eviction, as well
as any past record of bankruptcy when making a decision.

Our Rental Application Process:
~24-48 Business Hours. We will contact you via email or phone after your application has been processed. Yes, you must complete a rental application prior to scheduling a viewing.
~Everyone financially responsible on the lease must complete a separate application.
~We cannot guarantee how long a home will be available. All deposits are first-come first-serve, **upon application
approval.** We cannot hold a home without deposit paid.

More Information about this Property:
~Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are not included
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities
~One-time pet fee of $250 due at move-in
~Tenants are responsible for obtaining renters insurance upon move-in
~Upon execution of lease and before move in date, a $50.00 Processing/Admin Fee will be due to Muddy Waters Realty, LLC. This is a non-refundable fee and is required to be paid upon move in along with first month rent.

Muddy Waters Realty, LLC
Savannah Haire
Realtor Associate
Licensed in Mississippi
Office 662-536-3068 Ext 1

(RLNE4201427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Mayfair have any available units?
3016 Mayfair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horn Lake, MS.
How much is rent in Horn Lake, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Horn Lake Rent Report.
What amenities does 3016 Mayfair have?
Some of 3016 Mayfair's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 Mayfair currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Mayfair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Mayfair pet-friendly?
Yes, 3016 Mayfair is pet friendly.
Does 3016 Mayfair offer parking?
No, 3016 Mayfair does not offer parking.
Does 3016 Mayfair have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3016 Mayfair offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Mayfair have a pool?
No, 3016 Mayfair does not have a pool.
Does 3016 Mayfair have accessible units?
No, 3016 Mayfair does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Mayfair have units with dishwashers?
No, 3016 Mayfair does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd
Horn Lake, MS 38637

Similar Pages

Horn Lake 1 BedroomsHorn Lake 2 Bedrooms
Horn Lake Apartments under $900Horn Lake Apartments with Parking
Horn Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNBartlett, TN
Collierville, TNOxford, MSOlive Branch, MS
Arlington, TNSouthaven, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College