2 bed 2 bath apartments
8 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Gulf Hills, MS
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 26 at 11:14am
4 Units Available
The Reserve at Gulf Hills
6721 Washington Ave, Gulf Hills, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1107 sqft
Contemporary units with many upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets. In a quiet residential community in Ocean Springs. Wi-Fi hot spot for residents.
1 of 6
Last updated June 27 at 09:59am
1 Unit Available
2403 Esplanade
2403 Esplanade Street, Gulf Hills, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2403 Esplanade Available 08/04/20 Esplanade Condo - 2403 Esplanade Ridge is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located less than a mile from campus. The rent for this unit includes water, sewer, sanitation, grounds maintenance, cable, and internet.
Results within 1 mile of Gulf Hills
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
6 Units Available
Grand Biscayne Apartments
14510 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$958
1150 sqft
Dogs and cats allowed. E-payments and credit cards accepted. Gym, playground and pool available. Apartments offer washer and dryer hookups and extra storage. Round-the-clock maintenance. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters.
1 of 6
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
103 Armand Oaks
103 Armand Oaks, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom 2 bath town home for rent close to downtown Ocean Springs, the beach and entertainment. The unit has granite counter top's, stainless appliance package.
Results within 5 miles of Gulf Hills
1 of 22
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
527 Front Beach Drive
527 Front Beach Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1584 sqft
Beach Front Condo on Front Beach, Ocean Springs! - It doesn't get much better than this location! Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo over looking Front Beach in Ocean Springs! This condo has tile throughout and a large kitchen that is
Results within 10 miles of Gulf Hills
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 26 at 04:23am
Contact for Availability
West Biloxi
Westwick
258 Stennis Dr, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$625
1040 sqft
Welcome to Westwick. We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated January 22 at 06:44am
7 Units Available
The Pointe
3513 Beasley Rd, Gautier, MS
2 Bedrooms
$977
1107 sqft
Minutes from the Gautier Plaza Shopping Center and City Hall. Swimming pool with sundeck, playground, 24/7 fitness center and laundry facilities for residents. Pets welcome.
1 of 17
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1 Golfing Green Dr
1 Golfing Green Dr, Jackson County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$795
919 sqft
NEW OWNER MOVE IN SPECIAL 3 BEDROOM $995 a mo. UNITS HAVE BEEN REMODELED with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Neutral Paint Colors, Tile & Carpet.