3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:31 AM
101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Flowood, MS
Last updated June 12 at 07:59am
1 Unit Available
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2085 Stockton Place
2085 Stockton Place, Flowood, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1450 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
308 WILLIAMS CIR
308 Williams Circle, Flowood, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 bed 2 bath great location. NO PETS | Minimum 1 year least
Results within 1 mile of Flowood
Last updated June 12 at 07:11am
8 Units Available
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1329 sqft
Spacious units with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchens, and private patios/balconies. Community features a pond with a walking path, a hot tub, and tanning facilities. Near Northwest Rankin Middle School.
Last updated June 12 at 07:58am
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$990
1250 sqft
The lifestyle here at Tracewood Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
519 Willow Court Drive
519 Willow Court Drive, Rankin County, MS
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
4117 Herrington Boulevard
4117 Herrington Boulevard, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1210 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5810 River Road
5810 River Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1388 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
506 Marbury Street
506 Marbury Street, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1110 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
145 Bellegrove Circle
145 Bellegrove Circle, Rankin County, MS
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
120 Oak Park Drive
120 Oak Park Drive, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1325 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
108 Brandy Run Road
108 Brandy Run Road, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1286 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
619 Hampshire Drive
619 Hampshire Drive, Rankin County, MS
619 Hampshire Drive Available 06/29/20 Home for Rent in Cliffview - This spacious home is now available for rent! Located in Cliffview, just off Spillway Rd in Brandon. Four bedrooms, two and a half baths, a fenced backyard, and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 Abbey Woods
410 Abbey Woods, Rankin County, MS
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!!!! - Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath beauty! It offers beautiful white kitchen cabinets with lots of counter space and breakfaft nook.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
442 Springhill Point
442 Spring Hill Pt, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
442 Springhill Point Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Farmington Available For Rent - Three bedroom, two bath home will be available in late June / early July for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1034 Monroe St
1034 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Belhaven!! - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Beautiful Hardwood Floors Spacious rooms Covered Parking New Central HVAC (RLNE5767856)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
404 Pelican Way
404 Pelican Way, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Great 3 bed 2 bath in Barnett Bend!!! - You won't want to miss out on this house! New flooring throughout. Comes with a refrigerator and washer/dryer. Fully fenced in back yard with a nice patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Evergreen way
310 Evergreen Way, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Three bed, Two bath home for rent in Barnett Bend! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Barnett Bend. Fenced back yard, Fridge is provided. Located near shopping, dining, the Reservoir, and also good for commuters. Please complete FREE application at www.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Gladeview Place
301 Gladeview Place, Rankin County, MS
Great 4 bed 3 bath for rent in Brandon! - This lovely home is now available for rent in Hidden Hills. Conveniently located off of Lakeland Drive or Spillway Road, it is great for commuters. It sits on a large corner lot and backs up to water.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1998 Lincolnshire Blvd
1998 Lincolnshire Boulevard, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1438 sqft
Three bedroom two bath in Blackthorne Subdivision 1,431 sq ft Built in 2005 Split plan with front and back porches Gas log fireplace Separate shower in master bathroom 2 car garage Partially fenced backyard Deposit is equal to one month's
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
214 Foxboro
214 Foxboro Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1224 sqft
Stylish 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath brick home in Northeast Jackson (39211). Ceiling fans. Tile floor in Kitchen. Laundry area. Storage room. Fenced back yard with patio for cookouts and entertaining. Convenient to schools, shopping and transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
204 CROSSCREEK DR
204 Crosscreek Drive, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Literally like brand new... fresh paint and new flooring throughout! 2 car attached garage, private patio, fully fenced back yard that backs up to a tree line for even more privacy... this one won't last long.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
227 ASHTON WAY
227 Ashton Way, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3D Virtual Tour Available - Please be sure to click the virtual tour link.
