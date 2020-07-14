All apartments in DeSoto County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

7305 Lucia Lane

7305 Lucia Lane · (901) 261-4891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7305 Lucia Lane, DeSoto County, MS 38680

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1638 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Available for immediate move in, there is plenty to love about this stylish home! For starters, the inviting living room features shimmering, deep cherry finish flooring and a loads of updates. You will also find that the eat in kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops, a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Not to be outdone are the generous bedroom dimensions and the updated bathrooms. When on your self tour be sure to check out the relaxing back yard where you will be able to dine, or entertain, on the patio. You are invited to apply online at www.msrenewal.com so this lovely place can be yours! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. If home is equipped with a pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal is a licensed real estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 Lucia Lane have any available units?
7305 Lucia Lane has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7305 Lucia Lane have?
Some of 7305 Lucia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 Lucia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7305 Lucia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 Lucia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7305 Lucia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeSoto County.
Does 7305 Lucia Lane offer parking?
No, 7305 Lucia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7305 Lucia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305 Lucia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 Lucia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7305 Lucia Lane has a pool.
Does 7305 Lucia Lane have accessible units?
No, 7305 Lucia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 Lucia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7305 Lucia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7305 Lucia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7305 Lucia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
