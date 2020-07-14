7305 Lucia Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Available for immediate move in, there is plenty to love about this stylish home! For starters, the inviting living room features shimmering, deep cherry finish flooring and a loads of updates. You will also find that the eat in kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops, a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Not to be outdone are the generous bedroom dimensions and the updated bathrooms. When on your self tour be sure to check out the relaxing back yard where you will be able to dine, or entertain, on the patio. You are invited to apply online at www.msrenewal.com so this lovely place can be yours! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. If home is equipped with a pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal is a licensed real estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.