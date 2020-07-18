4067 Robinson Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard game room parking garage media room

For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/330181 to view more pictures of this property. Olive Branch-Desoto Central School District. 4 Bdr (2 Masters: 1 up & 1 down) plus large Game room w/ Kitchenette & Over Sized Home Theater. 4.5 Baths, Smooth Ceilings & Granite throughout. Nail Down Hardwood Floors throughout 1st floor, Stairs & Upstairs Hallway. Huge Gourmet Kitchen w/Center Island w/ Raised Snack Bar, Walk-In Pantry, Built-In Desk, Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Gas Cook Top & Double Ovens! Breakfast Nook Opens to the Hearth Room w/entry to Courtyard. Master Bedroom Retreat features HIS & HERS SALON SUITE w/2 sided fireplace centered between 2 arched entries to exquisite Master bath w/ Walk THROUGH SHOWER & Jacuzzi Tub complete w/ Separate Double Vanities, Toilet Rooms & Clothes Closets. Covered Back Porch & 3 Car Garage. Intercom w/Music Feature & More! Sorry NO PETS