Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:20 PM

4067 Robinson Crossing

4067 Robinson Crossing · (901) 283-4806
Location

4067 Robinson Crossing, DeSoto County, MS 38654

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,395

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4352 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
garage
media room
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/330181 to view more pictures of this property. Olive Branch-Desoto Central School District. 4 Bdr (2 Masters: 1 up & 1 down) plus large Game room w/ Kitchenette & Over Sized Home Theater. 4.5 Baths, Smooth Ceilings & Granite throughout. Nail Down Hardwood Floors throughout 1st floor, Stairs & Upstairs Hallway. Huge Gourmet Kitchen w/Center Island w/ Raised Snack Bar, Walk-In Pantry, Built-In Desk, Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Gas Cook Top & Double Ovens! Breakfast Nook Opens to the Hearth Room w/entry to Courtyard. Master Bedroom Retreat features HIS & HERS SALON SUITE w/2 sided fireplace centered between 2 arched entries to exquisite Master bath w/ Walk THROUGH SHOWER & Jacuzzi Tub complete w/ Separate Double Vanities, Toilet Rooms & Clothes Closets. Covered Back Porch & 3 Car Garage. Intercom w/Music Feature & More! Sorry NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

