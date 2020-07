Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!!!! - Located a little over a mile south of the Hernando Square you will find this gem of a property! New exterior paint! New interior paint! New garage door! New ROOF! New Flooring! New kitchen counter tops! This home is waiting on you! Plenty of space throughout home with a large living room and large sun room! Renovated bathrooms! 4 bedrooms with freshly sanded and sealed hardwood flooring! Do not miss out on this property! Pet friendly home but no inside smoking please. Schedule your showing today and apply today!



The owner(s) of this property may be a licensed agent/broker in the state of Mississippi.



(RLNE5881507)