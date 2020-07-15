All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:04 AM

Cypress Park

300 S Lehmberg Rd · (833) 241-7740
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

300 S Lehmberg Rd, Columbus, MS 39702

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-147 · Avail. now

$673

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Unit 2-188 · Avail. now

$730

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cypress Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

Your new home awaits at Cypress Park Apartments, an inviting community that answers your need for a comfortable, charming, and centrally-located home in Columbus, Mississippi.

Designed with the resident lifestyle in mind, our community provides one-, two-, and three- bedroom pet-friendly homes that feature amenities such as our swimming pool, walk-in closets, and balconies.

Cypress Park offers our residents easy accessibility to the restaurants, shopping, and entertainment nearby. We’re just a quick drive to everything you need, with close proximity to US-45!

With apartments that combine convenience and quality, Cypress Park Apartments is the perfect place for you to call home.

Virtual and Contact-Free Leasing and Move-In Available
- Self-Guided Tours with Lockboxes
- FaceTime/Skype Tours
- Apply & Sign Online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100-$150
fee: $100-$150
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cypress Park have any available units?
Cypress Park has 2 units available starting at $673 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cypress Park have?
Some of Cypress Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cypress Park currently offering any rent specials?
Cypress Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cypress Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Cypress Park is pet friendly.
Does Cypress Park offer parking?
Yes, Cypress Park offers parking.
Does Cypress Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cypress Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cypress Park have a pool?
Yes, Cypress Park has a pool.
Does Cypress Park have accessible units?
No, Cypress Park does not have accessible units.
Does Cypress Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Cypress Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Cypress Park have units with air conditioning?
No, Cypress Park does not have units with air conditioning.
