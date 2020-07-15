All apartments in Clinton
Last updated July 9 2020 at 3:41 PM

624 Berkshire Street

624 Berkshire Street · (769) 224-0292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

624 Berkshire Street, Clinton, MS 39056

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Homes in the Jackson, MS area are currently accepting Section 8 Vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 624 Berkshire Street have any available units?
624 Berkshire Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 624 Berkshire Street currently offering any rent specials?
624 Berkshire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Berkshire Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 Berkshire Street is pet friendly.
Does 624 Berkshire Street offer parking?
No, 624 Berkshire Street does not offer parking.
Does 624 Berkshire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Berkshire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Berkshire Street have a pool?
No, 624 Berkshire Street does not have a pool.
Does 624 Berkshire Street have accessible units?
No, 624 Berkshire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Berkshire Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 Berkshire Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 624 Berkshire Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 Berkshire Street does not have units with air conditioning.

