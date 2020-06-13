Apartment List
25 Apartments for rent in Clinton, MS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Beauregard Village
101 Mt Salus Rd, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$695
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Beauregard Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 07:46am
9 Units Available
Reserve at Woodchase
131 Woodchase Park Dr, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,080
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1306 sqft
Just off I-20 near Buddy Butts Park. Controlled access community with a swimming pool and fitness center. Units have wood-burning fireplaces, wood-style flooring and security alarms.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
613 TRAILWOOD DR
613 Trailwood Drive, Clinton, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Shelter in Place Here-Corner lot, private inground swimming pool, 3 bedrooms, (1 down, 2 up), 2 baths, (1 up, 1 down), fireplace, balcony, 2 car garage, (2 story, washer/dryer hook-up, storage building, large front and back yard, fenced backyard,
Results within 5 miles of Clinton
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$605
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Cameron Park
3856 Noble St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$786
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$898
1357 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. ???????Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Cameron Park features amenities that make you feel at home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
906 Terrace Ave
906 Terrace Avenue, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$550
Great Duplex near JSU University - Property Id: 283935 Brand new Appliances with washer and dryer hookup and air conditioning. Newly painted! Spacious lawn.
Results within 10 miles of Clinton
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
30 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1275 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
4 Units Available
Spring Lake
1000 Spring Lake Blvd, Byram, MS
2 Bedrooms
$965
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1329 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom units come with spacious kitchens, plenty of closet space and garden tubs. Enjoy on-site lake with surrounding walking trails, two pools and gym. Close to I-55 and the Byram Town Center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$475
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$720
1259 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
6 Units Available
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arlington in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Reserve of Byram
350 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$844
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1286 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 55 and Siwell Road. Tennis courts, jacuzzi, pool, car wash station and business center available to residents. Corporate housing also available.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Bradford Place
100 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$987
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Place in Byram. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
320 Cummins St
320 Cummins Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1850 sqft
Spacious 3/1.5 Renovated - Property Id: 296193 Renovated 3/1.5 with bonus rooms. New Flooring and fresh paint. Central Heat and Air. Refrigerator provided. Large Kitchen and Livingrooms and Laundry room. Fenced Yard and Covered patio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4018 Rainey Road
4018 Rainey Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$845
Nice home with Porch - Great three bedroom built in 1980. Backs up to wooded area. Covered Porch. (RLNE5661795)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1231 Monroe St
1231 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Belhaven Rental - Great 2 bed, 2 bath house for rent in the Belhaven Historic District! Has a fully fenced in backyard with a nice porch. Visit our website at www.trihelm.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4545 Ridgewood Drive
4545 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1851 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath in the heart of Jackson New floors and new paint throughout Rear entry carporch accentuates your enjoyment of large backyard Situated in fashionable Kimwood Subdivision Split plan with large master suite Indoor laundry

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
3561 Bowers St.
3561 Bowers Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$550
714 sqft
This is an updated home with 2 bedroom and 1 bath. The bathroom has been completely remodeled. Carpeted throughout except kitchen and bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3719 MONTROSE CT
3719 Montrose Court, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1465 sqft
Fondren/Woodland Hills, within jogging distance of the Medical school 3 bedrooms/2 baths Great yard with wood fence and deck Garage Central heat and air, Gas logs in pretty fireplace

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
916 MANSHIP ST
916 Manship Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1647 sqft
Charming home with 9' ceilings, wood and tile floors-no carpet. Sunroom that opens to patio and fenced yard. Deck in the back. Updated baths-one has whirlpool and separate shower. Huge laundry room. Outside storage.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
921 MORNINGSIDE ST
921 Morningside Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Charming craftsman style cottage. Ceilings are at 10' high. Heart pine floors. Extra room for office/sitting area. Fenced back yard. Washer/dryer connections. Great front porch

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5170 Ridgewood Rd
5170 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Great 3 bed 2 bath for rent in Northeast Jackson! - Spacious three bedroom, two bath home for rent on Ridgewood Road (driveway on Newland St)! No carpet and a large fenced backyard, and also a large covered porch with a 2-car garage! Visit our

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
4028 Pine Hill Drive
4028 Pinehill Drive, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2200 sqft
Located on a quiet street lined with pines, this 4 bedroom & 2 bath home is great for entertaining, or fun times on in the huge sunroom.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Cypress Lake
1 Unit Available
207 LAKE CIRCLE
207 Lake Circle, Madison, MS
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4170 sqft
Welcome to your dream home!! This stately, traditional brick home with its huge white columns, beckons you to come in. The soaring 25ft. entrance foyer with its grand stairway, marble floors and chandelier open to a one of a kind home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Clinton, MS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clinton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

