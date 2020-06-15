All apartments in Canton
221 East Center Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

221 East Center Street

221 East Center Street · (601) 376-9128
Location

221 East Center Street, Canton, MS 39046

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This lovely historic home, just off the square in Canton is available now - - - and it won't last long! Check out all the photos and the video tour! The yard is a great place to play and spread out, and the front porch is a great place to sit in the shade and watch the cars roll by. Canton is a great town (just Google "Canton MS Lights" and you can read all about the wonderful Christmas festival).

The spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom has been renovated throughout. The beautiful hardwood has been refinished throughout the whole house, and the kitchen has been nicely updated. Stove and refrigerator are all included, and you'll love the cabinetry and countertops to match! The kitchen is large enough for your kitchen table, and there's also a separate laundry room. The dining is also right on the front of the house and has a space for your dining room table, or you could use it as additional living space. The living room is BIG, and plenty of space to spread out (affording for all kinds of furniture and lighting configurations. The updated hall bathroom serves both of the bedrooms on the right side, and the master suite has gorgeous light, and lots of room to have an additional sitting or office space. The central heating and air condition will keep you comfortable all year long! Give us a ring!

To schedule an appointment please call us here at 601-376-9128 and press extension 2 to be connected to a leasing agent.

HUD is not accepted on this home.

How to lease a house from JXN Housing:

JXN Housing (found on the web at www.jxnhousing.managebuilding.com) is a MS Licensed Real Estate Brokerage and Property Management Company. We lease property all over town, and in all price ranges. If you would like to lease a house from us please:

1. Browse the entire website, and look at all of our available units.

2. Schedule an appointment to view the house you want by either using our nifty scheduling feature on the website, or simply calling our office at 601-376-9128 and speak to the one of the leasing agents (or a staff person) at extension 2. (If you'd like to speak with a specific leasing agent simply call us 601-376-9128, and press extension 2!

3. Once you've found the house you want, or if you already know which one you want - file an application on our website (or by copying and pasting this link into your browser https://jxnhousing.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/)

4. Complete the application by answering the questions sent to you from TransUnion Smartmove, and send your pay stubs to the office manager at support @ jxnhousing . com or via fax at 601-510-9564.

5. Finally, once you find out if you are approved call the office (601-376-9128 and press the extension of your leasing agent. You will need to either bring in your deposit which will hold the house for you, or bring your deposit and first month's rent into the office - and you can move in.

Should you have any questions, please call our office (601-376-9128 extension 2). Our office is locate in Belhaven, around the corner from McDade's Market, and our regular office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

