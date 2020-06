Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Completely Renovated apartment located right behind Wright City High. The entire community is being renovated and brought to a new high quality place to call home. Nearly everything in the home is new starting with the beautiful bathroom. The community has a brand new laundry room. Come by and take a look today!

Please visit the website to see the tenant criteria and Pet Policy for the newly renovated Broadstone Apartments.

PollardPropertiesLLC.com