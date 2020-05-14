All apartments in Woodson Terrace
9423 Muriel Ave.

9423 Muriel Avenue · (314) 623-5220
Location

9423 Muriel Avenue, Woodson Terrace, MO 63114
Woodson Terrace

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9423 Muriel Ave. · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1209 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in Woodson Terrace, 3 bed 1 bath - Enjoy rustic farmhouse aesthetic along with convenient location, right in the heart of St. Louis County. This 3 bedroom / 1 bath home was completely renovated to include a brand new kitchen and appliances. The main floor features refinished hardwood floors and the upstairs bed/ loft is spacious and carpeted.

Large windows provide plenty of natural light to the interior, while the front porch and private back patio offer outdoor space and opportunity to enjoy the beautiful spring weather.

Working from home these days? This quiet street is ideal for you. The property has several great options for setting up

This is a non-smoking home.

Pets accepted with a non-refundable fee and pet agreement.

Each adult 18 and over must fill out application. $45 each.

For Approval:

- Credit Check Ran
- No utility bills showing past due or in collections on credit report
- Bankruptcies must be discharged OR proof that the bankruptcy has been through court and is now in the repayment portion
and are making payments.
- Rental History Verification will be completed
- Gross monthly household income must be 3 times the rent
- No evictions in the last 2 years
Any evictions older than 2 years must have been paid half off with a written payment plan for the other half
- Criminal History check will be ran
- No felonies in the last 5 years
- No crimes against children, regardless of the age of the crime
- No sex offenders
- Security deposit starts at one months rent and can increase depending on credit and rental history.

Once Approved and For Move In:

- Security deposit and one months rent due before move in must be paid via certified funds - Cashier's Check or Money Order
- Proof that utilities have been switched into tenants name is required
- Proof of renters insurance policy for the duration of the lease is required to move in
- Renters insurance can be purchased separately through an insurance agency or through your tenant portal once approved via Roost Renters Insurance

Pet Policy:

Disclaimer: Not all properties managed by Ultimate Realty allow pets on the premises. Please ask your leasing agent about pet options at a specific property. Breed restrictions may be in place based on the municipality of the residence. It is important to speak with your leasing agent regarding this.

- Pets under 25 pounds: $250 non-refundable one time fee per pet. No additional pet rent or deposit is required, regardless of the length of tenancy
- Pets over 25 pounds: $500 non-refundable one time fee per pet. No additional pet rent or deposit is required, regardless of the length of tenancy

Disclaimer: The move in date listed is an approximation. While we do our best to accommodate move in dates requested or listed, the property may not be ready for occupancy on the date listed or the date requested. The move in ready date is subject to change at any time.

(RLNE5683104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9423 Muriel Ave. have any available units?
9423 Muriel Ave. has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9423 Muriel Ave. have?
Some of 9423 Muriel Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9423 Muriel Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9423 Muriel Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9423 Muriel Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 9423 Muriel Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodson Terrace.
Does 9423 Muriel Ave. offer parking?
No, 9423 Muriel Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 9423 Muriel Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9423 Muriel Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9423 Muriel Ave. have a pool?
No, 9423 Muriel Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 9423 Muriel Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9423 Muriel Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9423 Muriel Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9423 Muriel Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9423 Muriel Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9423 Muriel Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
