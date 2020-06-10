119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE JULY 1: 3 Bedroom, 2 bath duplex with a 1 car garage and a nice back yard, in the Villages of Whiteman. Includes all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer & yard mowing. Utilities are not included. 1-year lease with rent & $900 deposit due before move-in. Tenants will be required to go through the application approval process.

This is Pet Friendly, but we charge an extra $250/deposit per pet and an additional $25/month per pet. 2 pet limit.

*Will be available for showing June 22 if it is still available at that time.