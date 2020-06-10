All apartments in Whiteman AFB
Find more places like 119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whiteman AFB, MO
/
119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1
Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:10 PM

119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1

119 SE 1171 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

119 SE 1171, Whiteman AFB, MO 65305

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JULY 1: 3 Bedroom, 2 bath duplex with a 1 car garage and a nice back yard, in the Villages of Whiteman. Includes all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer & yard mowing. Utilities are not included. 1-year lease with rent & $900 deposit due before move-in. Tenants will be required to go through the application approval process.
This is Pet Friendly, but we charge an extra $250/deposit per pet and an additional $25/month per pet. 2 pet limit.
*Will be available for showing June 22 if it is still available at that time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1 have any available units?
119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whiteman AFB, MO.
What amenities does 119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1 have?
Some of 119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1 does offer parking.
Does 119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 119 Southeast 1171st Road - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOBlue Springs, MO
Pleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MO
Warrensburg, MOSedalia, MO