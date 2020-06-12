/
3 bedroom apartments
57 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Weldon Spring, MO
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1478 sqft
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Results within 1 mile of Weldon Spring
2224 Alexandria Court
2224 Alexandria Court, O'Fallon, MO
Beautiful 1.5 story home in O'Fallon. Tons of amenities, club pool, tennis and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Weldon Spring
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1258 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with over-sized closets, private outdoor spaces and gourmet kitchens. Community features a private pool, fitness center, recreation courts and a dog park.
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1487 sqft
One-to-three-bedroom apartments with air-con, patio and fireplace. The community is packed with features such as tennis and volleyball courts, fitness center, pool, media room and more. I-64 connects to St. Louis.
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1410 sqft
Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.
67 David
67 David Drive, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
960 sqft
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a HUGE fenced in yard, 1 car garage, in a well sought out area!!!! 3 Spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors, updated bathroom and new flooring in the kitchen.
Sunny Meadows Estates
10 Gary Glen Dr
10 Gary Glen Drive, St. Charles County, MO
This is the home you have been looking for! This well maintained Split-Level home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and plenty of space for everything you need! - This is the home you have been looking for! This well maintained Split-Level home features
Sunny Meadows Estates
40 Gary Glen Drive
40 Gary Glen Drive, St. Charles County, MO
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
93 Jane Drive
93 Jane Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1508 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch, 2 car garage, large deck off of the back of the house with an unfinished basement.
7449 Cinnamon Teal
7449 Cinnamon Teal Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1284 sqft
You MUST see this beautiful home today! Conveniently located near Hwy 40 and the Page extension, this home is tucked into a subdivision that backs to a gently rolling common ground with a stocked lake! The inside of this home is perfect for
14 Jody Drive
14 Jody Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Three bedroom/three bath home for lease in Brookmount Estates! Laminate wood flooring throughout the entire main level except the kitchen & baths that have ceramic tile. The family room has skylights & vaulted ceilings.
801 Tamerton
801 Tamerton Place, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1778 sqft
This perfect 3 bed 2.5 bath property located in St. Peters is perfect for you! Over 1700sqft with large unfinished basement. Located on a corner lot with a level fenced in yard and patio perfect for entertaining.
3331 Eagles Hill
3331 Eagles Hill Ridge, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous 3 bed 2.
17601 Vintage Oak Drive
17601 Vintage Oak Drive, Wildwood, MO
RARE+EXCELLENT LEASE OPPORTUNITY - BRAND NEW FLOORING - ROCKWOOD SCHOOLS - ALMOST 3,000 sq. ft - END OF CUL-DE-SAC - UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD - FENCED - SCENIC VIEW - LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT - WILL NOT LAST LONG Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.
1422 Ramona Lane
1422 Ramona Lane, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
864 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom ranch in the heart of St. Charles! Just minutes from highways 94 and 364. New flooring, stainless steel appliances, and paint throughout! Finished lower level! Fenced backyard! Garage! Don't miss out on this one!
Hickory Ridge
30 Amberly
30 Amberly Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1362 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.
Results within 10 miles of Weldon Spring
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1580 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
Village Green
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1228 sqft
Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1072 sqft
A convenient location makes Westchester Village the place to call home. With on-site staff and amenities including a pool, parking, laundry facilities and recreation center, these lake-side units are modern, recently-renovated and move-in ready!
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct, St. Charles, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1296 sqft
The Villages of Bogey Hills offers modern apartments and townhouses in Charles, MO, right near the Bogey Hills Country Club off of 1-70 and 1-370. In-unit laundry, and access to pools and a gym.
