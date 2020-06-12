/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Warrensburg, MO
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
717 Hallbrooke Dr
717 Hallbrooke Drive, Warrensburg, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
- Nice home in the Brookside subdivision. Two car garage, approx. 1900 sq. feet, finished basement, and fenced backyard. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and W/D hook ups. PETS OK WITH APPROVAL AND A $500 DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
407 N Charles
407 North Charles Street, Warrensburg, MO
407 N Charles Available 07/01/20 - Large older home centrally located. This home features a covered carport, partially finished basement, and a mud room. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
614 Broad
614 Broad Street, Warrensburg, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
614 Broad Available 08/01/20 - Older home in an established neighborhood. Big back yard. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and W/D hook ups. Lawn care included. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. (RLNE2376666)
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1302 Cloverleaf
1302 Cloverleaf Court, Warrensburg, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1325 sqft
1302 Cloverleaf Available 07/01/20 Cute Home in a Great Neighborhood - Newer ranch house in the Clover Creek subdivision. This home features a 2 car garage with openers, ceiling fans throughout, and back patio.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Grover
312 Grover Street, Warrensburg, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
312 Grover Available 07/01/20 All Electric Home Close to Campus - Large all electric house close to campus. 1 car garage. Tile floors in kitchen and living room. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave and W/D hookups.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1236 Hetlage Way
1236 Hetlage Way, Warrensburg, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
- Nice house in upscale neighborhood of Cayhill. Lake view from front and great natural light. 1400 sq ft., 2 car garage with openers. Cherry laminate, marble entry and carpet flooring. Pass through and breakfast bar between kitchen & dining.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1013 Quincy
1013 Quincy Drive, Warrensburg, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1013 Quincy Available 08/01/20 Cute Home in Foxridge - Cute home in the Foxridge subdivision. 2 car garage, tile and hardwood floors, gas fireplace, fenced back yard and patio. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
1 of 38
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
108 Fairview
108 Fairview Avenue, Warrensburg, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
- This is a giant home with lots of additional space located in an established neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Warrensburg
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
192 SE 51 Rd
192 SE 51st Rd, Johnson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
NEW PICS COMING SOON! - Nice house in the South Fork subdivision with 2 car garage. New carpet, new paint. Fenced backyard, and finished basement. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and washer and dryer that are not maintained.
Results within 10 miles of Warrensburg
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
415 NW 350th Rd
415 NW 350th Rd, Johnson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2500 sqft
415 NW 350th Rd Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Family Home!! - Gorgeous family home sitting on 20 acres. This home features a stocked pond with fishing dock, large wrap around porch, main floor laundry room, and large unfinished basement.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
603 Elliot
603 Elliott Ln, Knob Noster, MO
3 Bedrooms
$800
603 Elliot Available 07/10/20 Nice duplex close to Whiteman - Nice duplex with 2 car garage close to Whiteman AFB. Comes with Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and W/D hookups. DOGS OK WITH APPROVAL AND $350 FEE. NO CATS. NO SMOKING.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
773 SE Y HWY
773 SE Y Hwy, Johnson County, MO
773 SE Y HWY Available 07/01/20 - Cute earth contact home sitting on 17.7 acres, located close to both Whiteman AFB and Warrensburg.