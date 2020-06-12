Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Warrensburg, MO

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
717 Hallbrooke Dr
717 Hallbrooke Drive, Warrensburg, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
- Nice home in the Brookside subdivision. Two car garage, approx. 1900 sq. feet, finished basement, and fenced backyard. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and W/D hook ups. PETS OK WITH APPROVAL AND A $500 DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
407 N Charles
407 North Charles Street, Warrensburg, MO
407 N Charles Available 07/01/20 - Large older home centrally located. This home features a covered carport, partially finished basement, and a mud room. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
614 Broad
614 Broad Street, Warrensburg, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
614 Broad Available 08/01/20 - Older home in an established neighborhood. Big back yard. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and W/D hook ups. Lawn care included. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. (RLNE2376666)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1302 Cloverleaf
1302 Cloverleaf Court, Warrensburg, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1325 sqft
1302 Cloverleaf Available 07/01/20 Cute Home in a Great Neighborhood - Newer ranch house in the Clover Creek subdivision. This home features a 2 car garage with openers, ceiling fans throughout, and back patio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Grover
312 Grover Street, Warrensburg, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
312 Grover Available 07/01/20 All Electric Home Close to Campus - Large all electric house close to campus. 1 car garage. Tile floors in kitchen and living room. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave and W/D hookups.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1236 Hetlage Way
1236 Hetlage Way, Warrensburg, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
- Nice house in upscale neighborhood of Cayhill. Lake view from front and great natural light. 1400 sq ft., 2 car garage with openers. Cherry laminate, marble entry and carpet flooring. Pass through and breakfast bar between kitchen & dining.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1013 Quincy
1013 Quincy Drive, Warrensburg, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1013 Quincy Available 08/01/20 Cute Home in Foxridge - Cute home in the Foxridge subdivision. 2 car garage, tile and hardwood floors, gas fireplace, fenced back yard and patio. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
108 Fairview
108 Fairview Avenue, Warrensburg, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
- This is a giant home with lots of additional space located in an established neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Warrensburg

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
192 SE 51 Rd
192 SE 51st Rd, Johnson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
NEW PICS COMING SOON! - Nice house in the South Fork subdivision with 2 car garage. New carpet, new paint. Fenced backyard, and finished basement. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and washer and dryer that are not maintained.
Results within 10 miles of Warrensburg

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
415 NW 350th Rd
415 NW 350th Rd, Johnson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2500 sqft
415 NW 350th Rd Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Family Home!! - Gorgeous family home sitting on 20 acres. This home features a stocked pond with fishing dock, large wrap around porch, main floor laundry room, and large unfinished basement.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
603 Elliot
603 Elliott Ln, Knob Noster, MO
3 Bedrooms
$800
603 Elliot Available 07/10/20 Nice duplex close to Whiteman - Nice duplex with 2 car garage close to Whiteman AFB. Comes with Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and W/D hookups. DOGS OK WITH APPROVAL AND $350 FEE. NO CATS. NO SMOKING.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
773 SE Y HWY
773 SE Y Hwy, Johnson County, MO
773 SE Y HWY Available 07/01/20 - Cute earth contact home sitting on 17.7 acres, located close to both Whiteman AFB and Warrensburg.

