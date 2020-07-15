All apartments in Uplands Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

6510 Glenmore Ave.

6510 Glenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6510 Glenmore Avenue, Uplands Park, MO 63121
Uplands Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newley Renovated 2 Bedroom Brick Bungalow! - Come check out this wonderful spacious 2 bedroom with an upstairs bonus room today!

Walking in you will find new flooring through out this home
New appliances in your updated kitchen!
You'll never want to leave your bathroom while your relaxing in your tub with jet streams!
Upstairs you'll find a loft style area with skylights!
Perfect for a master bedroom or playroom for the kids!

The backyard is fenced in for your 4 legged friends!
Don't delay and make this your home today!
Call 314-932-7004 for more info!

(RLNE5872824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6510 Glenmore Ave. have any available units?
6510 Glenmore Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Uplands Park, MO.
Is 6510 Glenmore Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6510 Glenmore Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6510 Glenmore Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6510 Glenmore Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6510 Glenmore Ave. offer parking?
No, 6510 Glenmore Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 6510 Glenmore Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6510 Glenmore Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6510 Glenmore Ave. have a pool?
No, 6510 Glenmore Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6510 Glenmore Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6510 Glenmore Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6510 Glenmore Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6510 Glenmore Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6510 Glenmore Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6510 Glenmore Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
