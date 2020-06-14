Apartment List
50 Apartments for rent in Twin Oaks, MO with garage

Twin Oaks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Results within 1 mile of Twin Oaks
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$915
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
122 Rutherglen Drive
122 Rutherglen Street, Valley Park, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1002 sqft
THIS WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SPLIT LEVEL HOME HAS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A 2-CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE. IT IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO HWYS. THE SUBDIVISION HAS A POOL. THERE IS A VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING, DINING, AND KITCHEN.
Results within 5 miles of Twin Oaks
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$874
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1222 sqft
West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$859
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Village Green
1 Unit Available
14471 Bantry Lane
14471 Bantry Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1267 sqft
Luxury Condominium located in West St. Louis County, Manors at Village Green offers instant access to expressways, entertainment, convenient shopping, fine or casual dining and much more within walking distance.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
85 May Valley
85 May Valley Lane, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1144 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 bed ranch in Fenton now available for lease! Nice updates throughout including kitchen and baths.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1027 Dauphine
1027 Dauphine Lane, Manchester, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
More photos coming soon!! Dynamite house, clean and bright with stainless appliances in the white kitchen that walks out to new deck and overlooks gorgeous fully fenced yard! Recreation room in lower level with built in bookshelves, second full

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3136 sqft
THIS 2-STORY, 4 BEDRM AND 3.5 BATH HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, PARKS, AND RECREATION CENTER. THE OPEN ENTRY FOYER LEADS YOU TO THE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM IS COMPLETE WITH A FIREPLACE.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
7 Troll Court
7 Troll Court, Manchester, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2492 sqft
This 2 story, 5 bedrooms 4 full bath is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. The double door entry has beautiful art glass doors and tile flooring, which open to the formal living & dinning room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1746 Carman Ridge
1746 Carman Ridge Ct, St. Louis County, MO
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2781 sqft
Executive level custom built home.This 5 bedroom 4.5 bath 1.5 story located on quite cul de sac. This home features Grand foyer with beautiful hardwood floors. 2 story great room with gas fireplace and a large wall of windows with spectacular views.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Oak Tree Farm
1 Unit Available
14476 Clayton
14476 Clayton Road, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2168 sqft
Recently updated four bedroom, two and a half bath ranch home with two car garage available for lease. Centrally located and conveniently located to 141 and Town and Country Crossing shopping center.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
408 Arbor Spring Drive
408 Arbor Springs Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1822 sqft
THIS 1.5 STORY HOME OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS AND IS SITUATED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC. IT IS LOCATED CLOSE TO HWY 141 AND SHOPPING. THE ENTRY FOYER LEAD YOU INTO THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING CEILING AND A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
215 Village Creek Court
215 Village Creek Court, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1892 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Ballwin with excellent school district. Beautiful Master Bathroom has a custom shower and separate vanity area, and a huge walk in closet from Closet Factory.
Results within 10 miles of Twin Oaks
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
155 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Rock Hill
19 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$878
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,247
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1372 sqft
Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks. Boulder Springs Apartments is located in the heart of this family-friendly town.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Schoettler Village Apartments
15480 Elk Ridge Ln, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$882
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,222
1646 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers, spacious walk-in closets and lush outdoor space. Tucked away but conveniently located near major highways, shopping and schools. Access to community amenities such as a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Creve Coeur
23 Units Available
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
12103 Trailways Drive
12103 Trailways Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1 sqft
OCCUPANCY for up to 4 PEOPLE. Freshly painted interior. ENERGY EFFICIENT newer furnace and a/c, thermal double pane windows and some upgraded LED light fixtures.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
273 Green Jade Estates Drive
273 Green Jade Estates Drive, Jefferson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1650 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Twin Oaks, MO

Twin Oaks apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

