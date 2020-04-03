890 East Cherry

Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

Great location at lighted intersection. High visibility, highly desirable corner of Lincoln & Cherry Avenue at the entrance to the downtown business district. Excellent condition inside and out. Ideal for retail, office, professional office, Food or food-service. Building is 2 story with central stairway providing open floor-plan. Large pictures on three sides let in lots of natural light. Fluorescent fixtures throughout and complete interior/exterior professional video system provide ample security. Building has 4 separate electric meters and zoned HVAC to allow the building to be operated as four distinct units. Currently operating as a single tenant fresh food retailer. There is also a 16'x12' walk-in cooler attached to the rear of the building with both interior and exterior entrances. Flexible occupancy as expansion necessitates move.