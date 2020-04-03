All apartments in Troy
Troy, MO
890 East Cherry
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

890 East Cherry

890 East Cherry Street · (636) 980-8200
Location

890 East Cherry Street, Troy, MO 63379

Price and availability

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Great location at lighted intersection. High visibility, highly desirable corner of Lincoln & Cherry Avenue at the entrance to the downtown business district. Excellent condition inside and out. Ideal for retail, office, professional office, Food or food-service. Building is 2 story with central stairway providing open floor-plan. Large pictures on three sides let in lots of natural light. Fluorescent fixtures throughout and complete interior/exterior professional video system provide ample security. Building has 4 separate electric meters and zoned HVAC to allow the building to be operated as four distinct units. Currently operating as a single tenant fresh food retailer. There is also a 16'x12' walk-in cooler attached to the rear of the building with both interior and exterior entrances. Flexible occupancy as expansion necessitates move.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 890 East Cherry have any available units?
890 East Cherry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Troy, MO.
Is 890 East Cherry currently offering any rent specials?
890 East Cherry isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 East Cherry pet-friendly?
No, 890 East Cherry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 890 East Cherry offer parking?
No, 890 East Cherry does not offer parking.
Does 890 East Cherry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 890 East Cherry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 East Cherry have a pool?
No, 890 East Cherry does not have a pool.
Does 890 East Cherry have accessible units?
No, 890 East Cherry does not have accessible units.
Does 890 East Cherry have units with dishwashers?
No, 890 East Cherry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 890 East Cherry have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 890 East Cherry has units with air conditioning.
