Check out all of our properties at ozarkspropertymanagement.com - Two Bedroom one Bath apartment with new carpet and fresh pain. The upstairs unit offers vaulted ceilings in the living room and an eat in kitchen. The kitchen includes a dishwasher, range and refrigerator. A stackable washer and dryer are conveniently located in the unit.



Kirbyville School District



Rent $700

Security Deposit $650 and a Key Deposit of $50

Sorry no Pets

Water, Sewer and Trash included

$25 non refundable application fee for anyone over the age of 18 that will be residing in the unit

Must prove income is three times the rent

12 Month Lease



Please call Ozarks Property Management at 417-335 (3500) to schedule a showing.



(RLNE2835538)