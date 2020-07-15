285 Kayla Lane #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment for Rent in Branson, MO - Don't miss this wonderful Garden Level, three bedrooms, two baths newly renovated Branson, MO., apartment for rent. A modern new look with vinyl plank flooring in the dining room and living room, along with new carpet in each of the bedrooms. Newly painted walls & trim are modern and sleek from warm color pallets. You'll enjoy the new modern lighting fixtures and ceiling fans.



Enjoy sitting on the back patio watching the wildlife and gazing across the beautiful valley at the nightlife of Branson. Located just minutes from the Branson High School and Buchanan Intermediate School. Dining and Shopping is just minutes away on Branson Hills Parkway (Chili's, Panda Express, Pizza Hut, Target, TJ MAXX, Walmart, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's and more)



