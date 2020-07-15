All apartments in Taney County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

285 Kayla Lane #A

285 Kayla Ln · (417) 337-8081 ext. 203
Location

285 Kayla Ln, Taney County, MO 65616

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 285 Kayla Lane #A · Avail. now

$925

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment for Rent in Branson, MO - Don't miss this wonderful Garden Level, three bedrooms, two baths newly renovated Branson, MO., apartment for rent. A modern new look with vinyl plank flooring in the dining room and living room, along with new carpet in each of the bedrooms. Newly painted walls & trim are modern and sleek from warm color pallets. You'll enjoy the new modern lighting fixtures and ceiling fans.

Enjoy sitting on the back patio watching the wildlife and gazing across the beautiful valley at the nightlife of Branson. Located just minutes from the Branson High School and Buchanan Intermediate School. Dining and Shopping is just minutes away on Branson Hills Parkway (Chili's, Panda Express, Pizza Hut, Target, TJ MAXX, Walmart, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's and more)

Call 417-337-RENT (7368) today for more information on this property or to schedule a showing. Browse all of our available properties by visiting our website at:

(RLNE4839001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

