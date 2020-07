Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

*wall to wall carpet

* new finger-touch vertical blinds

* Schlage security digital locks system with your own code

* ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms

* dishwasher

* stackable washer/dryer

* refrigerator

* Central A/C and Heat

* garbage disposals

* 2 (TWO) parking spaces per unit

--------------------------------------------------

Landlord pays the following:

* water

* sewer

* garbage

* lawn care

* WiFi Internet

--------------------------------------------------

NO pets

NO smoking

--------------------------------------------------

Rent is $725.00 per month ($700 per month if paid by the 5th)

($50.00 late fee after the 10th of the month)

Security Deposit $600.00

RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED which can be purchased on your own with proof of policy or through our group policy with Asurion for $15/month.

--------------------------------------------------

BACKGROUND AND CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED, NO PRIOR EVICTIONS, NO EXCEPTIONS! Tenant pays fee of $30.00 (per adult occupant)