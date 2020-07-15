14 Studio Apartments for rent in St. Peters, MO
60 Gailwood Drive
60 Gailwood Drive, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$742
3850 sqft
Beautiful office space in great area with high traffic on Jungermann Rd. 742 sf +/- of open area with a private bathroom is available for YOU NOW! Lease rate is only $12.
1232 Jungermann Road
1232 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$1,890
6480 sqft
Unit 1232 is a 1,620 sf main level office space that features 4 offices, a conference room, reception area/assistants office, closets for storage, and a private bathroom.
1234 Jungermann Road
1234 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$1,620
1620 sqft
Unit 1234 is a 1,620 sf lower level office space that features 4 offices, a conference room, reception area/assistants office, break room with a kitchenette, closets for storage, and a private bathroom.
2043 Trade Center Drive
2043 Trade Center Drive, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$3,200
Conveniently located near Hwy 79 and I-70 4,400 sf, 1200 sf warehouse, 3200 sf office Jack and Jill Bathrooms 4 large offices 1,700 sf bullpen area Kitchen area with stove 2- 9’x10’ dock doors 11’x14’ drive in door 22’ tall clear span warehouse
Sunbrook
3600 Harry S Truman Ext, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$657
326 sqft
The beautifully renovated Sunbrook Apartments have all of the features and amenities you look for in a home.
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$968
459 sqft
The Villages of Bogey Hills offers modern apartments and townhouses in Charles, MO, right near the Bogey Hills Country Club off of 1-70 and 1-370. In-unit laundry, and access to pools and a gym.
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
3237 Rue Royale
3237 Rue Royale St, St. Charles County, MO
Studio
$1,400
1200 sqft
Approx. 1200 square feet of Retail, Office, and/or storage space in PRIME Location in New Town, St. Charles! Large, street facing windows, large open finished space ready for storage, office, retail, etc. The options are endless!
1841 Sherman Drive
1841 Sherman Drive, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$2,200
5000 sqft
Conveniently located at I-70 and Hwy 94 this location is perfect for an attorney, mortgage company or a realtor. This space is 2,400 sf, is on the main level and is offered at $2,200/month (Gross).
1847 Sherman Drive
1847 Sherman Drive, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$1,000
5000 sqft
Conveniently located at I-70 and Hwy 94 this location is perfect for an attorney, mortgage company or a realtor. This space is 1,150 sf, is on the main level and is offered at $1,00/month (Gross).
151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard
151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard, Chesterfield, MO
Studio
$2,200
2798 sqft
Triple Net Lease, One (1) year minimum Lease, One (1) month rent Security Deposit ... Great location in Chesterfield Valley! End of the building commercial space.
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
Studio
$800
400 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
Downtown Creve Coeur
745 Old Ballas Road
745 Old Ballas Road, Creve Coeur, MO
Studio
$2,700
3256 sqft
Entire building available starting October 1st, 2019. This stand alone office space features a total of 3256SF, consisting of 2072SF fully finished recently rehabbed office space, and 1184SF of walkout basement storage/staging area.
Lake Saint Louis
1198 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard
1198 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard, Lake St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,500
1200 sqft
This open space building has a lot of potential! It fronts on Lake Saint Louis Blvd. and would be perfect for a coffee shop, retail store or office space.
