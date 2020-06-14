Apartment List
/
MO
/
st peters
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:37 AM

46 Apartments for rent in St. Peters, MO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Peters renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,036
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1410 sqft
Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
16 Units Available
Sun River Village
100 Broadridge Ln, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$904
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
931 sqft
Spacious apartments on tree-lined property. Natural light and fireplaces. Units have walk-in closets and air conditioning. Located along the Missouri River. Tennis court and indoor pool on site.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 09:43am
12 Units Available
PURE St. Peters Apartments
2100 Pure St, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
PURE St. Peters offers modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, with amazing walkability to shops, restaurants and stores.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
7421 Mexico Road
7421 Mexico Road, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$1,750
1300 sqft
ALL NEW LUXURY VINYL PLANKS AND PAINT THROUGHOUT. Professional office space available for Lease. Unit fronts Mexico Road. Four private offices, conference room, reception area & storage/break room. Crown molding & 8' doors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of St. Peters
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
50 Units Available
Sunbrook
3600 Harry S Truman Ext, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$695
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$744
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
614 sqft
The beautifully renovated Sunbrook Apartments have all of the features and amenities you look for in a home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
20 Units Available
Capital at St. Charles
10 San Miguel Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$840
2 Bedrooms
$905
Renovated apartments in a modern community, just off Interstate 70. Fitness center, on-site maintenance, swimming pool, package receiving services and clubhouse. Spacious apartments overlook the grounds. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Fountainview
1000 Fountainview Circle, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1310 sqft
Experience the finest apartments in St. Charles, Missouri at The Reserve at Fountainview.
Results within 5 miles of St. Peters
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
36 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1478 sqft
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$935
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1058 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1072 sqft
A convenient location makes Westchester Village the place to call home. With on-site staff and amenities including a pool, parking, laundry facilities and recreation center, these lake-side units are modern, recently-renovated and move-in ready!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$947
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1258 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with over-sized closets, private outdoor spaces and gourmet kitchens. Community features a private pool, fitness center, recreation courts and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Boulders at Katy Trail
100 Katy Trail Ln, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,074
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECIAL - $1000 off select lease terms! Located in the heart of St. Charles county, The Boulders at Katy Trail is just a short drive from popular entertainment venues such as the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Ameristar Casino, St.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
50 Units Available
Sun Valley Lake
1300 Sun Lake Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$743
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
931 sqft
Sun Valley Lake Apartments is truly a unique property in St. Charles, Missouri. How many apartment communities could you have lunch on a private island? Ours makes picnicking a fun and close to home adventure.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$968
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
933 sqft
The Villages of Bogey Hills offers modern apartments and townhouses in Charles, MO, right near the Bogey Hills Country Club off of 1-70 and 1-370. In-unit laundry, and access to pools and a gym.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
619 Boschert Dr
619 Boschert Drive, St. Charles, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
Located in the prestigious Shoal Creek community of Kansas City and only responsibleents away from major highways including 152, 35, and 435, WildOak puts you in the center of Clay county living! Enjoy the convenience of easy access to downtown KC

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3249 Domain Street
3249 Domain St, St. Charles County, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
First floor Live/Work Open floor plan Loft located in the HEART of New Town! This contemporary 1 bedroom 1 bath home is CLEAN, BRIGHT, and ready to go.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3313 Domain Street
3313 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
Second floor Live/Work SPACIOUS town home located in the HEART of New Town! This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is CLEAN, BRIGHT, and ready to go.
Results within 10 miles of St. Peters
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Downtown Creve Coeur
8 Units Available
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
$
8 Units Available
Haven on the Lake
2050 Lakerun Ct, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many facilities for active residents, including an indoor racquetball court, tennis court, resort-style swimming pools, stocked fishing lake, and fitness center with free weights. Close to Creve Coeur Lake.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
$
Village Green
6 Units Available
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$955
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
4 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
13630 Riverway Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$955
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
806 sqft
Located minutes from 141, 270, and the 64/40. On-site amenities include a new clubhouse, fitness center, conference room, and pool. Stunning interiors with open floor plans, large windows, and a patio or balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in St. Peters, MO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Peters renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

St. Peters 1 BedroomsSt. Peters 2 BedroomsSt. Peters 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Peters 3 BedroomsSt. Peters Accessible ApartmentsSt. Peters Apartments under $900
St. Peters Apartments with BalconySt. Peters Apartments with GarageSt. Peters Apartments with GymSt. Peters Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Peters Apartments with Parking
St. Peters Apartments with PoolSt. Peters Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Peters Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Peters Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Peters Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MO
Hazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy