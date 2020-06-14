Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Platte City, MO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Platte City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

$
4 Units Available
Williamsburg Plaza
2900 Williamsburg Terrace, Platte City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1044 sqft
The ultimate in convenient living. Your new home is conveniently located in Platte City, MO, just minutes from Kansas City International Airport and Fort Leavenworth, KS.
1 Unit Available
13715 Chinkapin Circle
13715 Chinkapin Circle, Platte County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedroom , 2.5 Bath Oak Valley Townhouse - 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in the Oak Valley subdivision. This town house features an open concept kitchen/living room with, granite counter tops in the Kitchen.
Verified

$
90 Units Available
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,064
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1498 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

The Coves
12 Units Available
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$772
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1167 sqft
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds.
Verified

21 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$752
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,266
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Verified

Contact for Availability
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,029
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1316 sqft
Stylish homes with custom cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly. Concierge service available. Enjoy a game room, sauna and pool on site. Near Kansas City International Airport and Springs Aquatic Center.
Verified

Platte Ridge
1 Unit Available
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse and dog park. Resident enjoy units with patio or balcony, bathtub and fireplace. Great location for commuters, just off of I-29.

Coves North
1 Unit Available
8508 North Mattox Road
8508 North Mattox Road, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$872
720 sqft
Our newly renovated apartments feature completely new cabinets, countertops, flooring, and light fixtures as well as brand new washers and dryers included.

1 Unit Available
Stove Lofts 420 S Esplanade St Unit F202
420 South Esplanade Street, Leavenworth, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
F202 Stove Lofts luxury apartment community is located in the Leavenworth downtown area. Enjoy fitness, relaxation, great views, and only a few minutes walk from downtown.

1 Unit Available
Stove Lofts 201 Choctaw St Unit A412
201 Choctaw Street, Leavenworth, KS
Studio
$750
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A412 Stove Lofts luxury apartment community is located in the Leavenworth downtown area. Enjoy fitness, relaxation, great views, and only a few minutes walk from downtown.

1 Unit Available
Stove Lofts 401 S 2nd St Unit B101
401 South 2nd Street, Leavenworth, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
830 sqft
B101 Stove Lofts luxury apartment community is located in the Leavenworth downtown area. Enjoy fitness, relaxation, great views, and only a few minutes walk from downtown.

Coves North
1 Unit Available
8502 North Cosby Avenue
8502 North Cosby Avenue, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
720 sqft
Our newly renovated apartments feature completely new cabinets, countertops, flooring, and light fixtures as well as brand new washers and dryers included.

1 Unit Available
1100 N 2nd St Unit 214
1100 North 2nd Street, Leavenworth, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
820 sqft
The Station Lofts in the newest historic luxury loft community in Leavenworth, KS. The Station is the true definition of luxury living.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Platte City, MO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Platte City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

