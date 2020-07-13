/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
102 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oakville, MO
3 Units Available
Oakville
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
Contact for Availability
Oakville
Tuscany Village
2537 El Paulo Ct, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
824 sqft
Tuscany Village offers newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments in a great South St. County location at Telegraph and Forder Road, just minutes from I-255/I-270.
1 Unit Available
Oakville
2804 Blackforest Dr D
2804 Black Forest Drive, Oakville, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
747 sqft
1 bed, 1 bath Condo - Property Id: 88706 Wood floors through kitchen and living area with carpeted bedroom. Large walk in closets in bedroom and living room. Newer bathroom and lighting fixtures. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 1 mile of Oakville
23 Units Available
Oakville
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
1 Unit Available
Oakville
130 Linnview
130 Linnview Drive, Mehlville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
925 sqft
Take a look At This Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath With Basement Located close to shopping, entertainment, transit, parks and much more.
1 Unit Available
Oakville
3402 Longview Drive
3402 Longview Drive, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
984 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1954772 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
1 Unit Available
Oakville
37 Kassebaum Lane, Unit 206
37 Kassebaum Lane, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
941 sqft
Condo for Rent in South County - Features: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, central air, electric heat, carpet, hardwood floors, refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer (electric), 1 carport space.
Results within 5 miles of Oakville
4 Units Available
Concord
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$756
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
10 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$690
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
3 Units Available
Oakville
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$915
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1066 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
1 Unit Available
Affton
9740 Bexley Station Dr D
9740 Bexley Station Drive, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Affton ground level Condo - Property Id: 111648 Beautiful open floor plan condo has two large bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor. The master suite includes a large walk-in closet, double bowl vanity, and a walk-in shower with seating.
1 Unit Available
Lemay
518 Jeffords St.
518 Jeffords Avenue, Lemay, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
644 sqft
Just Remodeled! 1Bed/1Bath in South County - Just remodeled 1Bed/1Bath in South County is conveniently located near Hwy 55 and Hwy 270, as well as being within walking distance of shopping and dining opportunities.
1 Unit Available
2073 Saxon
2073 Saxon Dr, Arnold, MO
2 Bedrooms
$720
950 sqft
Arnold Townhome * Living Room * Eat-in Kitchen with Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal and Refrigerator * 2 Bedroom * 1.
1 Unit Available
2293 Maxville Lane
2293 Maxville Lane, Arnold, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1008 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Heights
4841 Oldenburg Avenue 2F
4841 Oldenburg Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Description: This is a nice affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a great location! This second floor unit has hardwood in both the living room and larger master bedroom that you enter through the rear of the building.
1 Unit Available
Concord
11546 Concord Village Ave., D
11546 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
781 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.
1 Unit Available
1700
1700 Benton Drive, Jefferson County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1443 sqft
This BRAND NEW construction home features three bedrooms and two baths and a great open floor plan making this home live large.Stainless Steel appliances and a neutral color palette round out the features of this home perfectly.
1 Unit Available
Imperial
7 Highview Drive
7 Highview Drive, Imperial, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
4 bed 1 bath in Jefferson County!! - This 4 bedroom / 1 Bath home backs up to the woods on a quiet street. Kitchen comes complete with tons of cabinet space, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Tile and laminate flooring through out the entire home.
1 Unit Available
4602 SIESTA
4602 Siesta Ln, Jefferson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1530 sqft
BRAND NEW HOME FOR LEASE! The ASHLAND is a Ranch open floor plan boasts spacious great room opens to large kitchen with center island. 2 car garage is 19'4x19'4. Master suite has separate hallway, full bath, huge walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
Patch
8223 Michigan Avenue
8223 Michigan Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home available in the Patch area of Carondelet. This home offers over 2200 square feet of space, with off-street parking and fenced yard. Washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 10 miles of Oakville
19 Units Available
Cheltenham
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,440
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1399 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
9 Units Available
Compton Heights Historic District
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,099
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
Rock Hill
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$667
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
11 Units Available
Forest Park Southeast
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops.
