706 N Frank

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom house in great Nixa, MO location - House available in a well desired Nixa, MO location featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage, a fenced back yard with large deck for your relaxation. The kitchen is equipped with a stove and dishwasher along with a separate laundry area with washer/dryer hookups. Spacious sized bedrooms with ceiling fans and an updated bathroom with newer counter-tops. All of this for only $850/mn with a $850 deposit. Sorry no pets or inside smoking is allowed. For further information or to set up a showing please feel free to view our website at www.hunterpropertymgt.com or give us a call at our office at 417-887-3004.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5848757)