Nixa, MO
706 N Frank
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

706 N Frank

706 Frank St · (417) 887-3004
Location

706 Frank St, Nixa, MO 65714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 706 N Frank · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom house in great Nixa, MO location - House available in a well desired Nixa, MO location featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage, a fenced back yard with large deck for your relaxation. The kitchen is equipped with a stove and dishwasher along with a separate laundry area with washer/dryer hookups. Spacious sized bedrooms with ceiling fans and an updated bathroom with newer counter-tops. All of this for only $850/mn with a $850 deposit. Sorry no pets or inside smoking is allowed. For further information or to set up a showing please feel free to view our website at www.hunterpropertymgt.com or give us a call at our office at 417-887-3004.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 N Frank have any available units?
706 N Frank has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 706 N Frank have?
Some of 706 N Frank's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 N Frank currently offering any rent specials?
706 N Frank isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 N Frank pet-friendly?
No, 706 N Frank is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nixa.
Does 706 N Frank offer parking?
Yes, 706 N Frank does offer parking.
Does 706 N Frank have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 N Frank does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 N Frank have a pool?
No, 706 N Frank does not have a pool.
Does 706 N Frank have accessible units?
No, 706 N Frank does not have accessible units.
Does 706 N Frank have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 N Frank has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 N Frank have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 N Frank does not have units with air conditioning.
