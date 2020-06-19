1659 North Eagle Valley Lane

Amenities
This is a beautiful 4 bedroom home located in Nixa! You don't want to miss this property. You need to look at the pictures to see all of the beautiful upgrades this home has to offer. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage. The floor-plan is open with granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, beautiful flooring and so many more.
Call for your showing today this great home won't last long!
$1,995 for a 12 month lease or $1,895 for a 24 month lease
Refrigerator included!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.