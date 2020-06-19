1659 North Eagle Valley Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a beautiful 4 bedroom home located in Nixa! You don't want to miss this property. You need to look at the pictures to see all of the beautiful upgrades this home has to offer. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage. The floor-plan is open with granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, beautiful flooring and so many more.

Call for your showing today this great home won't last long!

$1,995 for a 12 month lease or $1,895 for a 24 month lease

Refrigerator included!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.