Last updated June 9 2020 at 12:47 PM

1659 North Eagle Valley Lane

1659 N Eagle Valley Ln · (417) 887-1836
Location

1659 N Eagle Valley Ln, Nixa, MO 65714

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1820 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a beautiful 4 bedroom home located in Nixa! You don't want to miss this property. You need to look at the pictures to see all of the beautiful upgrades this home has to offer. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage. The floor-plan is open with granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, beautiful flooring and so many more.
Call for your showing today this great home won't last long!
$1,995 for a 12 month lease or $1,895 for a 24 month lease
Refrigerator included!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1659 North Eagle Valley Lane have any available units?
1659 North Eagle Valley Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1659 North Eagle Valley Lane have?
Some of 1659 North Eagle Valley Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1659 North Eagle Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1659 North Eagle Valley Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1659 North Eagle Valley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1659 North Eagle Valley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1659 North Eagle Valley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1659 North Eagle Valley Lane does offer parking.
Does 1659 North Eagle Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1659 North Eagle Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1659 North Eagle Valley Lane have a pool?
No, 1659 North Eagle Valley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1659 North Eagle Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 1659 North Eagle Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1659 North Eagle Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1659 North Eagle Valley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1659 North Eagle Valley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1659 North Eagle Valley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
