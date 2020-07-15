33 Studio Apartments for rent in Maryland Heights, MO

AL
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
Studio
$800
400 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
Results within 1 mile of Maryland Heights
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Results within 5 miles of Maryland Heights
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
26 Units Available
Villages of Bogey Hills
2200 Lake Ct, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$968
459 sqft
The Villages of Bogey Hills offers modern apartments and townhouses in Charles, MO, right near the Bogey Hills Country Club off of 1-70 and 1-370. In-unit laundry, and access to pools and a gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
3 Units Available
University City
Fontainebleau Apartments
1001 North Mcknight Road, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,100
600 sqft
Your home is our priority at Fontainebleau and we know that home is more than just your apartment.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
60 Gailwood Drive
60 Gailwood Drive, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$742
3850 sqft
Beautiful office space in great area with high traffic on Jungermann Rd. 742 sf +/- of open area with a private bathroom is available for YOU NOW! Lease rate is only $12.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1232 Jungermann Road
1232 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$1,890
6480 sqft
Unit 1232 is a 1,620 sf main level office space that features 4 offices, a conference room, reception area/assistants office, closets for storage, and a private bathroom.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1234 Jungermann Road
1234 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$1,620
1620 sqft
Unit 1234 is a 1,620 sf lower level office space that features 4 offices, a conference room, reception area/assistants office, break room with a kitchenette, closets for storage, and a private bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1841 Sherman Drive
1841 Sherman Drive, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$2,200
5000 sqft
Conveniently located at I-70 and Hwy 94 this location is perfect for an attorney, mortgage company or a realtor. This space is 2,400 sf, is on the main level and is offered at $2,200/month (Gross).

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1847 Sherman Drive
1847 Sherman Drive, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$1,000
5000 sqft
Conveniently located at I-70 and Hwy 94 this location is perfect for an attorney, mortgage company or a realtor. This space is 1,150 sf, is on the main level and is offered at $1,00/month (Gross).

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Creve Coeur
745 Old Ballas Road
745 Old Ballas Road, Creve Coeur, MO
Studio
$2,700
3256 sqft
Entire building available starting October 1st, 2019. This stand alone office space features a total of 3256SF, consisting of 2072SF fully finished recently rehabbed office space, and 1184SF of walkout basement storage/staging area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodson Terrace
4405 Woodson
4405 Woodson Road, Woodson Terrace, MO
Studio
$2,000
1260 sqft
Great location for auto servicing. Take advantage of the hotel/motel, office and airport traffic.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Overland
2518 Woodson
2518 Woodson Road, Overland, MO
Studio
$3,000
6100 sqft
This is a retail store front space of approx 6100 sq ft. There is one large open area with 2 ADA bathrooms. The space has been white boxed and ready to move in. Plenty of electric throughout. There are 2 other rooms for storage or other use.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodson Terrace
4409 Woodson
4409 Woodson Road, Woodson Terrace, MO
Studio
$4,000
8000 sqft
The property is just south of the St Louis International Airport. A great opportunity to place your business here- taking advantage of the airport, hotel/motel and office traffic.
Results within 10 miles of Maryland Heights
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
$
13 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,333
613 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
18 Units Available
DeBaliviere Place
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$985
536 sqft
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
127 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Cheltenham
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,195
572 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Cheltenham
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,288
575 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
16 Units Available
Rock Hill
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$667
399 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Verified

1 of 273

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
70 Units Available
Wydown Skinker
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,265
565 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Richmond Heights
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,227
572 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Wydown Skinker
Southwood Apartments
6346 Southwood Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$645
465 sqft
Located in the historic, upscale Clayton-Demun neighborhood, the area is bounded by St. Louis City limits on the west, Lindell Blvd. on the north, Forest Park on the east and Clayton Road on the south.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
53 Units Available
Sunbrook
3600 Harry S Truman Ext, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$657
326 sqft
The beautifully renovated Sunbrook Apartments have all of the features and amenities you look for in a home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Dellwood
1570 Chambers Road
1570 Chambers Road, Dellwood, MO
Studio
$1,200
9901 sqft
Lease Terms and spaces Area#1- $700.00 per month small chapel, seats 50 Area#2- $1200 per month fellowship hall. Spaces available - Fellowship Hall seats 100 Times available: Saturday - all day and Sunday - 8 am-10 am and after 12:30 pm
July 2020 Maryland Heights Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Maryland Heights Rent Report. Maryland Heights rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Maryland Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Maryland Heights rents decline sharply over the past month

Maryland Heights rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Maryland Heights stand at $855 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,110 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Maryland Heights' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the St. Louis Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Maryland Heights over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the St. Louis metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • St. Peters has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,213, while one-bedrooms go for $934.
    • Over the past year, Maryland Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,110, while one-bedrooms go for $855.
    • Ballwin has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,376; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 1.4% over the past year.
    • Hazelwood has the least expensive rents in the St. Louis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $865; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    Maryland Heights rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Maryland Heights, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Maryland Heights is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Missouri have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.6% in Springfield and 0.5% in Kansas City.
    • Maryland Heights' median two-bedroom rent of $1,110 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Maryland Heights fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Maryland Heights than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Maryland Heights.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    St. Louis
    $730
    $940
    0.1%
    0.6%
    St. Charles
    $830
    $1,070
    0.4%
    0.6%
    St. Peters
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    3.4%
    Florissant
    $770
    $1,000
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Chesterfield
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0
    1.2%
    Belleville
    $740
    $960
    0
    0.7%
    Ballwin
    $1,060
    $1,380
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Maryland Heights
    $860
    $1,110
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Hazelwood
    $670
    $870
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Collinsville
    $700
    $910
    0
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

