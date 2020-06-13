Apartment List
/
MO
/
maplewood
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

113 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Maplewood, MO

Finding an apartment in Maplewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
2050 Yale Ave - 27
2050 Yale Avenue, Maplewood, MO
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New kitchen & updated 1 Bedroom located in Historic Maplewood MO, Unit has stove, fridge and dishwasher and is ALL Electric, Unit also has central heat and air and is located in a secure building. Laundry and Vending machines onsite as well.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
7380 Marietta Avenue
7380 Marietta Avenue, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Unique stylish second floor residence/apartment in the heart of TRENDY Maplewood. Large three bedroom, one and a half bath with in resident washer/dryer laundry. Great location in the Maplewood Business, Arts and Entertainment District.
Results within 1 mile of Maplewood
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Shrewsbury
6 Units Available
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$698
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
914 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$856
846 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hi-Pointe
9 Units Available
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,104
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East & West
6734 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Shrewsbury
Contact for Availability
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$625
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Webster Groves
1 Unit Available
524 N Laclede Station Rd 1ST FLOOR
524 Laclede Station Road, Webster Groves, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
3 BEDRROOM APPARTMENT IN WEBSTER GROVES - Property Id: 134987 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom 1st floor unit remodeled 4 yrs ago .

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7701 Brookline Terrace - 2F
7701 Brookline Terrace, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
A beautiful 3 bedroom unit totaling 1,550 square ft. Perfect for roommates or family setup. Roommate situation would be $500/person and that includes internet. Beautiful 3 unit in a great neighborhood.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7752 Wise Avenue
7752 Wise Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood. Included in rent is assigned garage parking spot, internet, water, sewage, and trash.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Franz Park
1 Unit Available
6845 Bruno Avenue
6845 Evergreen Place, St. Louis, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
3360 sqft
This is a unique home and opportunity for lease! At one time the building was a large Masonic Lodge then made into 2 single family homes. This unit is very spacious with about 3360 sq ft of living space in the desirable Dogtown area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
6771 Nashville Avenue
6771 Nashville Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
First Floor 2 bedroom/1bath unit in Dogtown with front and rear entry. Large Eat-In Kitchen. Unit is recently remodeled. Updated flooring, cabinetry, bathroom, painting and windows. Located just minutes from Forest Park, great access to highway 40.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7709 Arthur Ave
7709 Arthur Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
825 sqft
Amazing, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Richmond Heights. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Franz Park
1 Unit Available
7021 Glades Avenue
7021 Glades Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1261 sqft
Ginger bread Adorable two bedroom, one bath with lots of charm with a parking pad.Splendid colors on the walls, quaint rooms. Living room has hardwood flooring, ceiling fan, coat closet,picture windows and built in shelving.
Results within 5 miles of Maplewood
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
Forest Park Southeast
3 Units Available
Aventura at Forest Park
4431 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1141 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aventura at Forest Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Forest Park Southeast
14 Units Available
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops. Within walking distance to The Grove and Botanical Heights is Woodward Lofts, a luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central West End Historic District
138 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Richmond Heights
17 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,106
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northampton
46 Units Available
Hampton Gardens
5927 Suson Pl, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$719
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
800 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site library, free parking and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include large closets and thermal windows. Just a short drive from the shopping and dining along Hampton Avenue.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Maplewood, MO

Finding an apartment in Maplewood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Maplewood 1 BedroomsMaplewood 2 BedroomsMaplewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMaplewood 3 Bedrooms
Maplewood Apartments with BalconyMaplewood Apartments with GymMaplewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMaplewood Apartments with Parking
Maplewood Apartments with PoolMaplewood Apartments with Washer-DryerMaplewood Dog Friendly ApartmentsMaplewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MOCrestwood, MOGlen Carbon, IL
Cahokia, ILCollinsville, ILOld Jamestown, MOFreeburg, ILShiloh, ILCastle Point, MOAlton, ILWildwood, MOAffton, MOFestus, MOWoodson Terrace, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy