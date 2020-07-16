Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Lake St. Louis, MO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake St. Louis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and...
1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
32 Units Available
Lake Saint Louis
Synergy at Meadows
10 Meadows Circle Dr, Lake St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
805 Birch Run Court
805 Birch Run Court, Lake St. Louis, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2993 sqft
No New Applications taken after July 12th. Rare Opportunity for a 4 bedroom ATRIUM Ranch in Lake St. Louis! Approx. 3000 sq. ft total living space located on a cul-de-sac near highly rated Green Tree Elementary.
Results within 1 mile of Lake St. Louis

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
275 Countryshire Drive
275 Countryshire Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
275 Countryshire Drive - Beautiful condo in desirable subdivision! This very open floor plan offers gorgeous wood floors throughout the main level.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
499 Parkgate Drive
499 Parkgate Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1880 sqft
You will love this spacious townhome backing to trees.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
267 Countryshire
267 Countryshire Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Townhome in desirable Countryshire Subdivision. Open Floor concept offering stunning hardwood floors with easy access to the private back patio and one car attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Lake St. Louis
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
26 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
502 South Linn Ave Unit B
502 South Linn Avenue, Wentzville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Completely Renovated apartment in a quite neighborhood of Historic Wentzville. Enormous 2 bedroom 1 bath units with brand new, top of the line finishes, including granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Lake St. Louis
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
31 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1832 Piedmont Ct
1832 Piedmont Cir, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1130 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in St. Peters - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in St. Peters. Open floor plan, warm wood flooring throughout the main living areas.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4223 Capri Way
4223 Capri Way, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
Top Floor Condo with One Car Garage - Fantastic location at 94/Page Extension and Mid Rivers! Water, sewer, and trash included - you only pay electric! This top level condo includes a private one car garage! Beautiful open floor plan with vaulted
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lake St. Louis, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake St. Louis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

