Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

26 Apartments for rent in Lake St. Louis, MO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with...
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lake Saint Louis
40 Units Available
Synergy at Meadows
10 Meadows Circle Dr, Lake St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1310 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Lake Saint Louis
5 Units Available
Creekside Landing
102 Ripple Creek Drive, Lake St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1518 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1667 sqft
All the comforts of home without the long-term commitment! Under construction and coming soon. Creekside Landing is a brand-new luxury townhome community located on Technology Drive just west of South Henke Road in Lake St. Louis, MO.
Results within 1 mile of Lake St. Louis
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1072 sqft
A convenient location makes Westchester Village the place to call home. With on-site staff and amenities including a pool, parking, laundry facilities and recreation center, these lake-side units are modern, recently-renovated and move-in ready!

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
191 Stonewall Creek Drive
191 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1041 sqft
Spacious 2 bed/2 bath second floor Georgetown Park condo with 1 car over-sized garage and large storage space. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and a large kitchen with breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
307 Stonewall Creek Drive
307 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1041 sqft
Spacious 2 bed/2 bath second floor Georgetown Park condo with 1 car over-sized garage and large storage space. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and a large kitchen with breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lake Saint Louis
1 Unit Available
1229 Briarchase Drive
1229 Briarchase Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1328 sqft
One level living at its best is found in this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch. Easy access to shopping and major highways.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive
1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2814 sqft
You will love living in this 2814 sq ft, 2-story home. Entry foyer separates the formal living and dining rms. A wood burning fireplace and 5-window bay accent the family rm.
Results within 5 miles of Lake St. Louis
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$947
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1258 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with over-sized closets, private outdoor spaces and gourmet kitchens. Community features a private pool, fitness center, recreation courts and a dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$970
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1487 sqft
One-to-three-bedroom apartments with air-con, patio and fireplace. The community is packed with features such as tennis and volleyball courts, fitness center, pool, media room and more. I-64 connects to St. Louis.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
6 Units Available
Altair At The Preserve
100 Winghaven Pointe Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,174
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments in the heart of the city. On-site fitness center, auto-detailing area, mail kiosk, and resort-style pool. Homes feature chef-inspired kitchens, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets.

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
522 White Fence Drive
522 White Fence Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1639 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly Renovated Split-Level Home. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Updated kitchen; Large Deck off of the back and new LVT flooring throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2036 Mitchum Drive
2036 Mitchum Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Stone Meadows 63385 - Property Id: 298646 This 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2224 Alexandria Court
2224 Alexandria Court, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1606 sqft
Beautiful 1.5 story home in O'Fallon. Tons of amenities, club pool, tennis and clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
287 Kerstyn Drive
287 Kerstyn Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2373 sqft
You'll love the soaring vaulted ceiling in the Great Room, ceiling fan & open staircase to Finished Lower Level.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
801 Tamerton
801 Tamerton Place, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1778 sqft
This perfect 3 bed 2.5 bath property located in St. Peters is perfect for you! Over 1700sqft with large unfinished basement. Located on a corner lot with a level fenced in yard and patio perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
654 Homerun
654 Homerun Drive, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1088 sqft
This home won't last long! This home boasts vaulted ceilings throughout. The open floor plan starts with a large living room, next to a perfectly-sized dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
526 Crystal Stream
526 Crystal Stream Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1556 sqft
RANCH HOME with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, 3 car garage (one side tandem) for lease in Wentzville / Crystal Creek Subdivision off of Wentzville Parkway. Popular floor plan with vaulted greatroom that is open to kitchen/breakfast area.
Results within 10 miles of Lake St. Louis

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
331 Westminster Drive
331 Westminster Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1608 sqft
UPDATED OLDER HOME CHARM! If you love all the character older homes have to offer but with all the modern updates, you'll love this 3Bed/2Bath hidden gem in the heart of St. Peters.

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
93 Jane Drive
93 Jane Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1508 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch, 2 car garage, large deck off of the back of the house with an unfinished basement.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunny Meadows Estates
1 Unit Available
10 Gary Glen Dr
10 Gary Glen Drive, St. Charles County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
This is the home you have been looking for! This well maintained Split-Level home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and plenty of space for everything you need! - This is the home you have been looking for! This well maintained Split-Level home features

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
134 Shirley Ridge Drive
134 Shirleyridge Drive, St. Charles County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
Spacious 2BR/2BA third-floor condo with 1 car garage for lease in the beautiful Meadow Ridge subdivision. Two master suites with tons of natural light and access to the private patio.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
211 Shirley Ridge Drive
211 Shirleyridge Drive, St. Charles County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
Beautifully updated and spacious 2BR/1BA ground level condo for lease in Meadow Ridge subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
14 Jody Drive
14 Jody Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Three bedroom/three bath home for lease in Brookmount Estates! Laminate wood flooring throughout the entire main level except the kitchen & baths that have ceramic tile. The family room has skylights & vaulted ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lake St. Louis, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake St. Louis renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

