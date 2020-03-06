710 Deerbrook Circle - G

Amenities

Are you looking to work at Whiteman Air Force Base and looking for a place with all of the benefits of a hotel at a great price? We have the perfect place for you! This furnished apartment has everything you will need during your stay in Knob Noster, from plates and silverware to blankets and pillows. Plus you can rent for less than a year. All you need to bring is your suitcase and you are ready to move in. Plus the apartments are only 2 miles from Whiteman! Rent includes all utilities and wifi. This place is perfect for contractors who are coming to work at Whiteman and want to stay at a place with a full sized kitchen. 2-bedroom furnished and 1 bedroom furnished places are available. These units start at $1,500 a month. These apartments are quiet. With concrete insulation between floors, you will not find an apartment in town that is quieter. The bedrooms also do not share any adjoining walls so the apartments are very quiet. Every apartment has 2 parking spaces. There is also an in-ground pool that is open during summer months. Apartments are across the street from the beautiful Knob Noster State Park. Apartments are rentalable in one month increments. We take pride in our apartments and strive to take care of our tenants. Storage rental units are also available. Everything is included. You can call or visit us at our website at uptegrove.managebuilding.com We can handle the application and everything on-line, but we would prefer to meet with you in person to show you our rentals and go through everything together.

