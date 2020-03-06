All apartments in Knob Noster
Knob Noster, MO
710 Deerbrook Circle - G
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:38 AM

710 Deerbrook Circle - G

710 Deerbrook Circle · (660) 563-3518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

710 Deerbrook Circle, Knob Noster, MO 65336

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Are you looking to work at Whiteman Air Force Base and looking for a place with all of the benefits of a hotel at a great price? We have the perfect place for you! This furnished apartment has everything you will need during your stay in Knob Noster, from plates and silverware to blankets and pillows. Plus you can rent for less than a year. All you need to bring is your suitcase and you are ready to move in. Plus the apartments are only 2 miles from Whiteman! Rent includes all utilities and wifi. This place is perfect for contractors who are coming to work at Whiteman and want to stay at a place with a full sized kitchen. 2-bedroom furnished and 1 bedroom furnished places are available. These units start at $1,500 a month. These apartments are quiet. With concrete insulation between floors, you will not find an apartment in town that is quieter. The bedrooms also do not share any adjoining walls so the apartments are very quiet. Every apartment has 2 parking spaces. There is also an in-ground pool that is open during summer months. Apartments are across the street from the beautiful Knob Noster State Park. Apartments are rentalable in one month increments. We take pride in our apartments and strive to take care of our tenants. Storage rental units are also available. Everything is included. You can call or visit us at our website at uptegrove.managebuilding.com We can handle the application and everything on-line, but we would prefer to meet with you in person to show you our rentals and go through everything together.
8-plex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Deerbrook Circle - G have any available units?
710 Deerbrook Circle - G has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 710 Deerbrook Circle - G have?
Some of 710 Deerbrook Circle - G's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Deerbrook Circle - G currently offering any rent specials?
710 Deerbrook Circle - G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Deerbrook Circle - G pet-friendly?
No, 710 Deerbrook Circle - G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Knob Noster.
Does 710 Deerbrook Circle - G offer parking?
Yes, 710 Deerbrook Circle - G does offer parking.
Does 710 Deerbrook Circle - G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Deerbrook Circle - G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Deerbrook Circle - G have a pool?
Yes, 710 Deerbrook Circle - G has a pool.
Does 710 Deerbrook Circle - G have accessible units?
No, 710 Deerbrook Circle - G does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Deerbrook Circle - G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Deerbrook Circle - G has units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Deerbrook Circle - G have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 710 Deerbrook Circle - G has units with air conditioning.
