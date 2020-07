Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous Family Home!! - Gorgeous family home sitting on 20 acres. This home features a stocked pond with fishing dock, large wrap around porch, main floor laundry room, and large unfinished basement. Comes with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and washer and dryer. Tenant is responsible for yard care around the home, the pasture will be mowed for hay. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5021912)