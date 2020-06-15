Amenities

1914 Bainbridge Dr. Available 06/19/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with a bonus room!! - This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in Hanley Hills. The home has a spacious living room, separate dining area, a kitchen with lots of counter space, 2 bedrooms, and a bonus room on the back of the house.



This home does need paint or siding on the exterior which will be done as soon as weather permits.



NON SMOKING HOME!



For Approval:



- Credit Check Ran

- No utility bills showing past due or in collections on credit report

- Bankruptcies must be discharged OR proof that the bankruptcy has been through court and is now in the repayment portion

and are making payments.

- Rental History Verification will be completed

- Gross monthly household income must be 3 times the rent

- No evictions in the last 2 years

Any evictions older than 2 years must have been paid half off with a written payment plan for the other half

- Criminal History check will be ran

- No felonies in the last 5 years

- No crimes against children, regardless of the age of the crime

- No sex offenders

- Security deposit starts at one months and can increase depending on credit and rental history.



Once Approved and For Move In:



- Security deposit and one months rent due before move in must be paid via certified funds - Cashier's Check or Money Order

- Proof that utilities have been switched into tenants name is required

- Proof of renters insurance policy for the duration of the lease is required to move in

- Renters insurance can be purchased separately through an insurance agency or through your tenant portal once approved via Roost Renters Insurance



Pet Policy:



Disclaimer: Not all properties managed by Ultimate Realty allow pets on the premises. Please ask your leasing agent about pet options at a specific property. Breed restrictions may be in place based on the municipality of the residence. It is important to speak with your leasing agent regarding this.



- Pets under 25 pounds: $250 non-refundable one time fee per pet. No additional pet rent or deposit is required, regardless of the length of tenancy

- Pets over 25 pounds: $500 non-refundable one time fee per pet. No additional pet rent or deposit is required, regardless of the length of tenancy



Disclaimer: The move in date listed is an approximation. While we do our best to accommodate move in dates requested or listed, the property may not be ready for occupancy on the date listed or the date requested. The move in ready date is subject to change at any time.



