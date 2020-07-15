All apartments in Greene County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

3882 S. Homewood

3882 South Homewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3882 South Homewood Avenue, Greene County, MO 65807

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
South West; 5 Br, 3 Ba, 3 Car, Walk Out Basement - This Home has it all, South West Location, Walk Out Basement, Open Floor Plan, 5 Bed Rooms, 3 Full Baths, 3 Car Garage, Tall Voluminous Ceilings, Fresh Paint, Fireplace, Large Pantry, Breakfast Bar, Whirlpool Tub, Large Walk In Closets, Wood Laminate & Vinyl & Tile Flooring (Carpet only in Bedrooms) Large Garden Garage etc. Through the front door and into the Great Room you will notice the Tall Voluminous Ceilings, Fresh Paint, Laminate Wood Flooring, Fireplace, and Windows w/ Transoms which allows Lot's of Natural Light that makes a Bright and Spacious Living Area. The Open Floor Plan takes the Main Living Area and Flows Directly into the Breakfast / Dining and Kitchen Area. The Kitchen Boast of White Cabinets, New Counter Tops, A Large Breakfast Bar, Deep Insulated Stainless Steel Sink w/ a Pull-Out-Stray-Faucet, White Appliances including a Self Cleaning Oven, Large Pantry and Window that over looks the back yard. The Master has a White Vanity, Corner Whirlpool Tub, Separate Shower and a Large Walk-In-Closet. The Main Level has 3 Bed Rooms including the Master, 2 Baths, Laundry, 3 Car Garage, Great Room, Kitchen, Breakfast / Dining Area, and a Sliding Glass Door that takes you on to the Upper Deck. The Walk-Out Basement level has a " Large " L Shaped Rec Room with New-Wood-Look-Vinyl-Plank-Flooring, 2 more Bed Rooms, Another Full Bath, Lots of Storage, and a Large Garden Garage. The Sliding Glass Door takes you onto the Concrete Patio and into the Fenced Back Yard. The home is Non-Smoking & Pet Friendly. The schools are Jefferies, Carver & Kickapoo.

For a private showing call or text 417-353-0927.

(RLNE4584957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3882 S. Homewood have any available units?
3882 S. Homewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greene County, MO.
What amenities does 3882 S. Homewood have?
Some of 3882 S. Homewood's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3882 S. Homewood currently offering any rent specials?
3882 S. Homewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3882 S. Homewood pet-friendly?
Yes, 3882 S. Homewood is pet friendly.
Does 3882 S. Homewood offer parking?
Yes, 3882 S. Homewood offers parking.
Does 3882 S. Homewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3882 S. Homewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3882 S. Homewood have a pool?
Yes, 3882 S. Homewood has a pool.
Does 3882 S. Homewood have accessible units?
No, 3882 S. Homewood does not have accessible units.
Does 3882 S. Homewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 3882 S. Homewood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3882 S. Homewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 3882 S. Homewood does not have units with air conditioning.
