3882 S. Homewood

South West; 5 Br, 3 Ba, 3 Car, Walk Out Basement - This Home has it all, South West Location, Walk Out Basement, Open Floor Plan, 5 Bed Rooms, 3 Full Baths, 3 Car Garage, Tall Voluminous Ceilings, Fresh Paint, Fireplace, Large Pantry, Breakfast Bar, Whirlpool Tub, Large Walk In Closets, Wood Laminate & Vinyl & Tile Flooring (Carpet only in Bedrooms) Large Garden Garage etc. Through the front door and into the Great Room you will notice the Tall Voluminous Ceilings, Fresh Paint, Laminate Wood Flooring, Fireplace, and Windows w/ Transoms which allows Lot's of Natural Light that makes a Bright and Spacious Living Area. The Open Floor Plan takes the Main Living Area and Flows Directly into the Breakfast / Dining and Kitchen Area. The Kitchen Boast of White Cabinets, New Counter Tops, A Large Breakfast Bar, Deep Insulated Stainless Steel Sink w/ a Pull-Out-Stray-Faucet, White Appliances including a Self Cleaning Oven, Large Pantry and Window that over looks the back yard. The Master has a White Vanity, Corner Whirlpool Tub, Separate Shower and a Large Walk-In-Closet. The Main Level has 3 Bed Rooms including the Master, 2 Baths, Laundry, 3 Car Garage, Great Room, Kitchen, Breakfast / Dining Area, and a Sliding Glass Door that takes you on to the Upper Deck. The Walk-Out Basement level has a " Large " L Shaped Rec Room with New-Wood-Look-Vinyl-Plank-Flooring, 2 more Bed Rooms, Another Full Bath, Lots of Storage, and a Large Garden Garage. The Sliding Glass Door takes you onto the Concrete Patio and into the Fenced Back Yard. The home is Non-Smoking & Pet Friendly. The schools are Jefferies, Carver & Kickapoo.



For a private showing call or text 417-353-0927.



(RLNE4584957)