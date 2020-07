Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Duplex in a Great Location! - This is a great super clean duplex in SW Springfield which is move in ready. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage duplex with just over 1000 sq. ft.

You don't want to miss this great home at a great price you can't pass up.



Elementary School: McBrides/Wilson Creek

Middle School: Cherokee

High School: Kickapoo



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5899036)