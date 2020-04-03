All apartments in Franklin County
Find more places like 3317 Highway 100.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin County, MO
/
3317 Highway 100
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

3317 Highway 100

3317 Missouri Highway 100 · (636) 231-3140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3317 Missouri Highway 100, Franklin County, MO 63089

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Studio · 1 Bath · 1390 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
NOW AVAILABLE-retail/office space easy access to, and within eyesight of HWY 44 and one of the highest traffic intersection in the area. There are multiple suitable uses for the space and it is located close to several supporting businesses close by for support to your operation. Why settle for the limited use of your home run business or office? Ideal uses may include; Title Cash business, Check cashing, Pawn shop, Insurance office, Investment office, real estate, law office, bonding agency, or many others or maybe you are just looking to expand your current operation. The possibilities are almost endless So Be sure to check this over 1,300 +/- SF of space for rent. The two rooms being wide open offer a ton of options for a reception area, private offices, and conference rooms or if you have a retail operation, the front area could be your sales floor and use the back room for inventory storage. Check MODOT's website for details of the traffic volume count for this intersection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Highway 100 have any available units?
3317 Highway 100 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3317 Highway 100 currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Highway 100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Highway 100 pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Highway 100 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin County.
Does 3317 Highway 100 offer parking?
No, 3317 Highway 100 does not offer parking.
Does 3317 Highway 100 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 Highway 100 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Highway 100 have a pool?
No, 3317 Highway 100 does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Highway 100 have accessible units?
No, 3317 Highway 100 does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Highway 100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3317 Highway 100 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3317 Highway 100 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3317 Highway 100 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3317 Highway 100?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOUnion, MOWildwood, MOWeldon Spring, MOLake St. Louis, MOCottleville, MOWentzville, MO
Ellisville, MOValley Park, MOFenton, MOBridgeton, MODes Peres, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOFestus, MOCrestwood, MOOlivette, MOOverland, MOConcord, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity