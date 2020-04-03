3317 Highway 100

Amenities

conference room

NOW AVAILABLE-retail/office space easy access to, and within eyesight of HWY 44 and one of the highest traffic intersection in the area. There are multiple suitable uses for the space and it is located close to several supporting businesses close by for support to your operation. Why settle for the limited use of your home run business or office? Ideal uses may include; Title Cash business, Check cashing, Pawn shop, Insurance office, Investment office, real estate, law office, bonding agency, or many others or maybe you are just looking to expand your current operation. The possibilities are almost endless So Be sure to check this over 1,300 +/- SF of space for rent. The two rooms being wide open offer a ton of options for a reception area, private offices, and conference rooms or if you have a retail operation, the front area could be your sales floor and use the back room for inventory storage. Check MODOT's website for details of the traffic volume count for this intersection.