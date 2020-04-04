150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Large Condo in Forsyth - Come see this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in the Taneycomo Terrace Community in Forsyth! Enjoy the beautiful view from the large back deck, front patio garden area, large bedrooms, and plenty of space!



Appliances included: washer, dryer, dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, water softener, and garbage disposal.



Many amenities! including recreational area, work out room, lake side common areas, swimming pool, and a 1 car garage.



Trash service included in rent.



No smoking and 1 pet limit with additional pet deposit.



Application Fee is per applicant 18 years old and over. Square footage is approximate. Security Deposit is minimum required deposit. Actual security deposit will be determined based on credit worthiness.



Contact:

BTL Property Management

3027 W. 76 Country Blvd., Suite 220

Branson, MO 65616

417-336-1902

LeaseAgent@btlpm.com

**Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm**



(RLNE3787695)