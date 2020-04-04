150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210

Amenities
Large Condo in Forsyth - Come see this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in the Taneycomo Terrace Community in Forsyth! Enjoy the beautiful view from the large back deck, front patio garden area, large bedrooms, and plenty of space!
Appliances included: washer, dryer, dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, water softener, and garbage disposal.
Many amenities! including recreational area, work out room, lake side common areas, swimming pool, and a 1 car garage.
Trash service included in rent.
No smoking and 1 pet limit with additional pet deposit.
Application Fee is per applicant 18 years old and over. Square footage is approximate. Security Deposit is minimum required deposit. Actual security deposit will be determined based on credit worthiness.
Contact:
BTL Property Management
3027 W. 76 Country Blvd., Suite 220
Branson, MO 65616
417-336-1902
LeaseAgent@btlpm.com
**Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm**
(RLNE3787695)