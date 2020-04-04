All apartments in Forsyth
Find more places like 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth, MO
/
150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210

150 Sunken Forest Dr · (417) 336-1902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

150 Sunken Forest Dr, Forsyth, MO 65653

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Large Condo in Forsyth - Come see this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in the Taneycomo Terrace Community in Forsyth! Enjoy the beautiful view from the large back deck, front patio garden area, large bedrooms, and plenty of space!

Appliances included: washer, dryer, dishwasher, stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, water softener, and garbage disposal.

Many amenities! including recreational area, work out room, lake side common areas, swimming pool, and a 1 car garage.

Trash service included in rent.

No smoking and 1 pet limit with additional pet deposit.

Application Fee is per applicant 18 years old and over. Square footage is approximate. Security Deposit is minimum required deposit. Actual security deposit will be determined based on credit worthiness.

Contact:
BTL Property Management
3027 W. 76 Country Blvd., Suite 220
Branson, MO 65616
417-336-1902
LeaseAgent@btlpm.com
**Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm**

(RLNE3787695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210 have any available units?
150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210 have?
Some of 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210 currently offering any rent specials?
150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210 pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210 is pet friendly.
Does 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210 offer parking?
Yes, 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210 does offer parking.
Does 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210 have a pool?
Yes, 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210 has a pool.
Does 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210 have accessible units?
No, 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210 does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210 has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210 have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 150 Sunken Forest Unit 8-210?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, MONixa, MO
Ozark, MORepublic, MO
Branson, MOMountain Home, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

Drury UniversityEvangel University
Ozarks Technical Community College
Missouri State University-Springfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity