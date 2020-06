Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Handy Man Special! - Property Id: 266140



OFFER AS IS / FIXER UPPER HOMES AND LAND.



This "handy man special" is a great beginner home. It is in need of extensive repairs. Has a small shed in back. Located in St. Francois County. Home sold in AS - IS condition only.



Total Price $58,900

Down Payment $2000

Monthly Payment $595

Total Needed at Contract $2595

