All apartments in Desloge
Find more places like 611 S. Cowling Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Desloge, MO
/
611 S. Cowling Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

611 S. Cowling Ave.

611 South Cowling Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

611 South Cowling Avenue, Desloge, MO 63601

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Handy Man Special!! - Property Id: 293701

OFFERING AS IS/FIXER UPPER HOMES AND LAND.

This little cottage home is ready for some TLC. It will need all repairs done before moving in. It sits on a huge city lot and has a large storage barn. Located in St. Francois County. Home sold in AS - IS condition. *Pictures are dated.

Total Price $34,700
Down Payment $700
Monthly Payment $370
Total Needed at Contract $1,070
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293701
Property Id 293701

(RLNE5833620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 S. Cowling Ave. have any available units?
611 S. Cowling Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Desloge, MO.
Is 611 S. Cowling Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
611 S. Cowling Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 S. Cowling Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 S. Cowling Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 611 S. Cowling Ave. offer parking?
No, 611 S. Cowling Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 611 S. Cowling Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 S. Cowling Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 S. Cowling Ave. have a pool?
No, 611 S. Cowling Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 611 S. Cowling Ave. have accessible units?
No, 611 S. Cowling Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 611 S. Cowling Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 S. Cowling Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 S. Cowling Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 S. Cowling Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOChesterfield, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILManchester, MOMehlville, MO
Kirkwood, MOConcord, MOFarmington, MOValley Park, MOEllisville, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MORock Hill, MO
Fenton, MOCrestwood, MOFestus, MOColumbia, ILWildwood, MOUnion, MOAffton, MOCahokia, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeHarris-Stowe State University
Ranken Technical CollegeSt. Louis College of Pharmacy
Saint Louis Community College