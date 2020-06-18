611 S. Cowling Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Handy Man Special!! - Property Id: 293701



OFFERING AS IS/FIXER UPPER HOMES AND LAND.



This little cottage home is ready for some TLC. It will need all repairs done before moving in. It sits on a huge city lot and has a large storage barn. Located in St. Francois County. Home sold in AS - IS condition. *Pictures are dated.



Total Price $34,700

Down Payment $700

Monthly Payment $370

Total Needed at Contract $1,070

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293701

Property Id 293701



(RLNE5833620)