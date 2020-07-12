Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

70 Apartments for rent in Cottleville, MO with parking

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
8 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Cottleville

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
2 Amber Ridge Court
2 Amber Ridge Court, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1396 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
93 Jane Drive
93 Jane Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1508 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch, 2 car garage, large deck off of the back of the house with an unfinished basement.

1 of 15

Last updated July 8 at 04:13pm
1 Unit Available
Highlands
801 Glencorse Drive
801 Glencorse Drive, St. Peters, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2612 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 3.5; Square footage: 2165; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $2000.00; IMRID24514

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1832 Piedmont Ct
1832 Piedmont Cir, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1130 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in St. Peters - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in St. Peters. Open floor plan, warm wood flooring throughout the main living areas.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4223 Capri Way
4223 Capri Way, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
Top Floor Condo with One Car Garage - Fantastic location at 94/Page Extension and Mid Rivers! Water, sewer, and trash included - you only pay electric! This top level condo includes a private one car garage! Beautiful open floor plan with vaulted

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2224 Alexandria Court
2224 Alexandria Court, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1606 sqft
Beautiful 1.5 story home in O'Fallon. Tons of amenities, club pool, tennis and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Cottleville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
32 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1410 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
20 Units Available
Sun River Village
100 Broadridge Ln, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$941
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
931 sqft
Spacious apartments on tree-lined property. Natural light and fireplaces. Units have walk-in closets and air conditioning. Located along the Missouri River. Tennis court and indoor pool on site.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
11 Units Available
Altair At The Preserve
100 Winghaven Pointe Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1295 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of the city. On-site fitness center, auto-detailing area, mail kiosk, and resort-style pool. Homes feature chef-inspired kitchens, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
One-to-three-bedroom apartments with air-con, patio and fireplace. The community is packed with features such as tennis and volleyball courts, fitness center, pool, media room and more. I-64 connects to St. Louis.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
29 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A convenient location makes Westchester Village the place to call home. With on-site staff and amenities including a pool, parking, laundry facilities and recreation center, these lake-side units are modern, recently-renovated and move-in ready!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
The Reserve at Fountainview
1000 Fountainview Circle, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,110
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1310 sqft
Experience the finest apartments in St. Charles, Missouri at The Reserve at Fountainview.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
214 Saravalle Drive
214 Saravalle Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1012 sqft
Main Floor Garden Condo - So Cute!! - This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath main floor corner garden condo in Bella Vista is sure to please! Bright, airy and open floor plan with plenty of features. Newer carpet and paint.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1 Ashford Place Court
1 Ashford Place Court, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1982 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
212 Allen Drive
212 Allen Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1244 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
248 Greenshire Lane
248 Greenshire Lane, Dardenne Prairie, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2570 sqft
Professionally managed 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with over 2,500 sqft of living space ideally located in beautiful Villages of Bainbridge O'Fallon neighborhood! Lots of modern features throughout home & lawn care/maintenance INCLUDED.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Pearl Vista Court
108 Pearl Vista Ct, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1279 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTAL HOME! - This home is available for rent for $1600/month.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7420 Mexico Road
7420 Mexico Road, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1721 sqft
This home has been totally renovated starting from the floors up. All new kitchen cabinets and plumbing. a new range/oven, dishwasher and microwave will be installed for Lessee.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sunny Meadows Estates
1 Chris Court
1 Chris Court, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1416 sqft
This beautiful ranch style home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all on the main level. The corner lot offers mature trees and flower beds. Master bedroom offers his and her closets and private bathroom.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
58 Fountainview Drive
58 Fountainview Drive, St. Charles, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3178 sqft
Spacious 3,100+sqft, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in St. Charles available for lease mid-July! Tenant occupied; will need advance notice to schedule viewing. The entryway is flanked by a bright formal dining room and an office space/family room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7449 Cinnamon Teal
7449 Cinnamon Teal Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1284 sqft
You MUST see this beautiful home today! Conveniently located near Hwy 40 and the Page extension, this home is tucked into a subdivision that backs to a gently rolling common ground with a stocked lake! The inside of this home is perfect for
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cottleville, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cottleville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

