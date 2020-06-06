527 Huntridge Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Fantastic 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo In Nice Soutside Subdivision. - Check out this fantastic ground level 2 bedroom condo. Features plush carpet throughout living room and bedrooms and nice tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Cozy living room with fireplace and ceiling fan with dining area adjacent to the kitchen. Kitchen has all electric appliances including range, microwave, fridge, dishwasher and large pantry closet. Spacious master suite with ceiling fan, wall to wall closet and attached full bath with tub/shower combo. Nice sized second bedroom with large closet and additional full hall bathroom with tub/shower combo. Walkout deck facing private, wooded backdrop. Washer and dryer included. Detached garage, subdivision pool and private lake. Convenient south location for easy living.



Pets are allowed, maximum of 2. (No German Shepherds, Doberman Pinchers, American Staffordshire Terriers aka "pitt bulls", Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas or any mixes of these breeds will be approved). In addition there will be a $300 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, due at time of lease signing and the monthly rent will increase by $25/mo.



To apply for this property or view other available properties please visit www.modernpropertygroups.com



(RLNE4725413)