Home
/
Columbia, MO
/
527 Huntridge Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

527 Huntridge Dr

527 Huntridge Drive · (573) 228-9022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Columbia
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

527 Huntridge Drive, Columbia, MO 65201
Meadows

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 527 Huntridge Dr · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo In Nice Soutside Subdivision. - Check out this fantastic ground level 2 bedroom condo. Features plush carpet throughout living room and bedrooms and nice tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Cozy living room with fireplace and ceiling fan with dining area adjacent to the kitchen. Kitchen has all electric appliances including range, microwave, fridge, dishwasher and large pantry closet. Spacious master suite with ceiling fan, wall to wall closet and attached full bath with tub/shower combo. Nice sized second bedroom with large closet and additional full hall bathroom with tub/shower combo. Walkout deck facing private, wooded backdrop. Washer and dryer included. Detached garage, subdivision pool and private lake. Convenient south location for easy living.

Pets are allowed, maximum of 2. (No German Shepherds, Doberman Pinchers, American Staffordshire Terriers aka "pitt bulls", Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas or any mixes of these breeds will be approved). In addition there will be a $300 non-refundable pet fee, per pet, due at time of lease signing and the monthly rent will increase by $25/mo.

To apply for this property or view other available properties please visit www.modernpropertygroups.com

(RLNE4725413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Huntridge Dr have any available units?
527 Huntridge Dr has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 Huntridge Dr have?
Some of 527 Huntridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Huntridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
527 Huntridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Huntridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 Huntridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 527 Huntridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 527 Huntridge Dr does offer parking.
Does 527 Huntridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 527 Huntridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Huntridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 527 Huntridge Dr has a pool.
Does 527 Huntridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 527 Huntridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Huntridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 Huntridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
