Columbia, MO
4006 Arctic Fox
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:03 PM

4006 Arctic Fox

4006 Arctic Fox Road · (573) 424-6855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4006 Arctic Fox Road, Columbia, MO 65202
Vanderveen Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1663 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Modern, spacious, 4 bedroom 3 bathroom, with two walk-in closets., 2 car garage! Two-level duplex unit with access to private pool, located just off Providence in the Vanderveen neighborhood. $1000/month, $1000/security deposit. Utilities not included; available August 1st; apply online by visiting www.MidMoRentals.com and call (573) 424-6855 to schedule a property showing.
Left unit for rent pictures of similar right unit. Unit is unfurnished; additional $25 fee for approved pets, depending on how many and what kind. Preferred lease term of one year. Schools: Parkade Elementary School, West Middle School, Hickman High School

-Appliances Included-
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Oven/range
Microwave

2 Car garage & off-street parking
Air conditioning
Lawn care (tenant)
Snow removal (tenant)
Heat - gas & hot water (Ameren UE)
Water, Sewer, Electric, Trash (City of Columbia)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 Arctic Fox have any available units?
4006 Arctic Fox has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4006 Arctic Fox have?
Some of 4006 Arctic Fox's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 Arctic Fox currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Arctic Fox isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Arctic Fox pet-friendly?
Yes, 4006 Arctic Fox is pet friendly.
Does 4006 Arctic Fox offer parking?
Yes, 4006 Arctic Fox does offer parking.
Does 4006 Arctic Fox have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 Arctic Fox does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Arctic Fox have a pool?
Yes, 4006 Arctic Fox has a pool.
Does 4006 Arctic Fox have accessible units?
No, 4006 Arctic Fox does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Arctic Fox have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4006 Arctic Fox has units with dishwashers.
