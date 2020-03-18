4006 Arctic Fox

Amenities

Modern, spacious, 4 bedroom 3 bathroom, with two walk-in closets., 2 car garage! Two-level duplex unit with access to private pool, located just off Providence in the Vanderveen neighborhood. $1000/month, $1000/security deposit. Utilities not included; available August 1st; apply online by visiting www.MidMoRentals.com and call (573) 424-6855 to schedule a property showing.

Left unit for rent pictures of similar right unit. Unit is unfurnished; additional $25 fee for approved pets, depending on how many and what kind. Preferred lease term of one year. Schools: Parkade Elementary School, West Middle School, Hickman High School



-Appliances Included-

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Oven/range

Microwave



2 Car garage & off-street parking

Air conditioning

Lawn care (tenant)

Snow removal (tenant)

Heat - gas & hot water (Ameren UE)

Water, Sewer, Electric, Trash (City of Columbia)