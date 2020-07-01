All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4005 Treetop Ln

4005 Tree Top Lane · (573) 228-9022
Location

4005 Tree Top Lane, Columbia, MO 65202
Vanderveen Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4005 Treetop Ln · Avail. Sep 10

$1,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4005 Treetop Ln Available 09/10/20 Wonderful 3 Bed 2 bath House with Neighborhood Pool - Quiet low traffic location within walking distance to neighborhood pool. Spacious fenced in backyard, large covered patio & nicely landscaped. Great floor plan, large master bath with jetted tub, stand alone shower and large walk in closet. Split bedroom design allows for privacy. This great home is a quick drive to downtown, dining and groceries. Neighborhood pool access. No pets allowed.

To apply for this property or view other available properties please visit www.modernpropertygroups.com

(RLNE1991751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Treetop Ln have any available units?
4005 Treetop Ln has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4005 Treetop Ln have?
Some of 4005 Treetop Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Treetop Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Treetop Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Treetop Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4005 Treetop Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 4005 Treetop Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4005 Treetop Ln offers parking.
Does 4005 Treetop Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Treetop Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Treetop Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4005 Treetop Ln has a pool.
Does 4005 Treetop Ln have accessible units?
No, 4005 Treetop Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Treetop Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 Treetop Ln has units with dishwashers.
