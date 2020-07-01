Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

4005 Treetop Ln Available 09/10/20 Wonderful 3 Bed 2 bath House with Neighborhood Pool - Quiet low traffic location within walking distance to neighborhood pool. Spacious fenced in backyard, large covered patio & nicely landscaped. Great floor plan, large master bath with jetted tub, stand alone shower and large walk in closet. Split bedroom design allows for privacy. This great home is a quick drive to downtown, dining and groceries. Neighborhood pool access. No pets allowed.



To apply for this property or view other available properties please visit www.modernpropertygroups.com



(RLNE1991751)