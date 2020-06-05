All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 208 W Alhambra Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MO
/
208 W Alhambra Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

208 W Alhambra Drive

208 West Alhambra Drive · (573) 449-2558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

208 West Alhambra Drive, Columbia, MO 65203
Rockbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 208 W Alhambra Drive · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1357 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW...Homey Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Ranch in Rock Bridge!!! - This homey three bedroom, two bathroom ranch is ready just for you!! The living room features big windows allowing lots of natural light in. The combined kitchen and dining space offers plenty of cabinet storage, a pantry, and a breakfast bar. A shared bathroom is off the hallway and the master bedroom is a complete suite. Hardwood floors are throughout the property with carpet only in the bedrooms. Each bedroom closet provides adequate storage with shelving PLUS, there's a linen closet in the hallway too.

This won't last long, schedule your appointment today!! 573.449.2558
JacobsPropertyManagement.com

School District: Grant Elementary, Gentry Middle, and Rock Bridge High.

**Approved Pets Welcome with Associated Fees!!**

*This is a Smoke-Free Property*

(RLNE5845327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 W Alhambra Drive have any available units?
208 W Alhambra Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 208 W Alhambra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 W Alhambra Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 W Alhambra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 W Alhambra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 208 W Alhambra Drive offer parking?
No, 208 W Alhambra Drive does not offer parking.
Does 208 W Alhambra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 W Alhambra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 W Alhambra Drive have a pool?
No, 208 W Alhambra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 208 W Alhambra Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 W Alhambra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 W Alhambra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 W Alhambra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 W Alhambra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 W Alhambra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 208 W Alhambra Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr
Columbia, MO 65201
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr
Columbia, MO 65202
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln
Columbia, MO 65203
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St
Columbia, MO 65203
Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway
Columbia, MO 65203
District Flats
127 S 8th St
Columbia, MO 65201

Similar Pages

Columbia 2 BedroomsColumbia Apartments with Parking
Columbia Apartments with PoolColumbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jefferson City, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

White Gate
Downtown Columbia

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Missouri-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity