208 W Alhambra Drive

AVAILABLE NOW...Homey Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Ranch in Rock Bridge!!! - This homey three bedroom, two bathroom ranch is ready just for you!! The living room features big windows allowing lots of natural light in. The combined kitchen and dining space offers plenty of cabinet storage, a pantry, and a breakfast bar. A shared bathroom is off the hallway and the master bedroom is a complete suite. Hardwood floors are throughout the property with carpet only in the bedrooms. Each bedroom closet provides adequate storage with shelving PLUS, there's a linen closet in the hallway too.



School District: Grant Elementary, Gentry Middle, and Rock Bridge High.



**Approved Pets Welcome with Associated Fees!!**



*This is a Smoke-Free Property*



