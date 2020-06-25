Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage key fob access

1106 Maplewood Drive Available 08/21/20 Beautiful Retro 4 Bedroom Home with 4 Acres - Central Columbia - This HUGE home located right between West Broadway and Stadium Blvd. is perfect for young professionals or a family looking for a home with a retro feel! This unit is 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom with 4 ACRES of land - back yard has a hill that goes down to a creek bed and yard is virtually maintenance-free as it is all ivy and trees.

Home is secluded for being right in central Columbia and has many little retro aspects such as a radio throughout the unit (intercom not functional), brick counter tops in the kitchen and brick patio out back. Unit comes equipped with a new stove, new refrigerator, new microwave, new washer & dryer and there is also a dishwasher, exterior gas grill on the fireplace (tenant provides own gas tanks), old but functional 2nd refrigerator in the sunroom, keyless entry on all doors & large 2 car garage with storage room. This very unique home is one you HAVE to see in person!



SMALL DOGS & CATS ALLOWED! (Pet Deposit $300, refundable & no extra rent)

NO UNDERGRAD STUDENTS OR SMOKERS PLEASE!



PRICE IS FOR ENTIRE UNIT - NOT PER PERSON! :)



Call us today at 573-442-3831 or email us at hmcmanagement@hotmail.com to schedule your showing!

(we also offer FaceTime showings for our distant interests!)



(RLNE4278551)