All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 1106 Maplewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MO
/
1106 Maplewood Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1106 Maplewood Drive

1106 Maplewood Drive · (573) 442-3831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1106 Maplewood Drive, Columbia, MO 65203
Sunset Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1106 Maplewood Drive · Avail. Aug 21

$1,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
1106 Maplewood Drive Available 08/21/20 Beautiful Retro 4 Bedroom Home with 4 Acres - Central Columbia - This HUGE home located right between West Broadway and Stadium Blvd. is perfect for young professionals or a family looking for a home with a retro feel! This unit is 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom with 4 ACRES of land - back yard has a hill that goes down to a creek bed and yard is virtually maintenance-free as it is all ivy and trees.
Home is secluded for being right in central Columbia and has many little retro aspects such as a radio throughout the unit (intercom not functional), brick counter tops in the kitchen and brick patio out back. Unit comes equipped with a new stove, new refrigerator, new microwave, new washer & dryer and there is also a dishwasher, exterior gas grill on the fireplace (tenant provides own gas tanks), old but functional 2nd refrigerator in the sunroom, keyless entry on all doors & large 2 car garage with storage room. This very unique home is one you HAVE to see in person!

SMALL DOGS & CATS ALLOWED! (Pet Deposit $300, refundable & no extra rent)
NO UNDERGRAD STUDENTS OR SMOKERS PLEASE!

PRICE IS FOR ENTIRE UNIT - NOT PER PERSON! :)

Call us today at 573-442-3831 or email us at hmcmanagement@hotmail.com to schedule your showing!
(we also offer FaceTime showings for our distant interests!)

(RLNE4278551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Maplewood Drive have any available units?
1106 Maplewood Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Maplewood Drive have?
Some of 1106 Maplewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Maplewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Maplewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Maplewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Maplewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Maplewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Maplewood Drive offers parking.
Does 1106 Maplewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 Maplewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Maplewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1106 Maplewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Maplewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1106 Maplewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Maplewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 Maplewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1106 Maplewood Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln
Columbia, MO 65203
Heather Ridge
2401 W Broadway
Columbia, MO 65203
District Flats
127 S 8th St
Columbia, MO 65201
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr
Columbia, MO 65201
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St
Columbia, MO 65203
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr
Columbia, MO 65202

Similar Pages

Columbia 2 BedroomsColumbia Apartments with Parking
Columbia Apartments with PoolsColumbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jefferson City, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

White Gate
Downtown Columbia

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Missouri-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity