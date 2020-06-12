2205 S Main

Amenities
Cherry Wood Villas - Property Id: 57257
Our luxury apartments contain 1 bedroom + office, 1 bathroom, a walk-in master closet, laundry room, pantry closet, granite counter tops, and hardwood flooring. Each unit comes equipped with all stainless steel kitchen appliances, as well as a washer and dryer. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Tenant is responsible for electric. Units are set up for cable and internet which are optional utilities for the tenant. NO PETS ALLOWED. Maximum 2 person occupancy per unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/57257
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5833589)