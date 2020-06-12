All apartments in Carthage
2205 S Main
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM

2205 S Main

2205 South Main Street · (417) 629-6068
Location

2205 South Main Street, Carthage, MO 64836

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $675 · Avail. now

$675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Cherry Wood Villas - Property Id: 57257

Our luxury apartments contain 1 bedroom + office, 1 bathroom, a walk-in master closet, laundry room, pantry closet, granite counter tops, and hardwood flooring. Each unit comes equipped with all stainless steel kitchen appliances, as well as a washer and dryer. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Tenant is responsible for electric. Units are set up for cable and internet which are optional utilities for the tenant. NO PETS ALLOWED. Maximum 2 person occupancy per unit.
Property Id 57257

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

